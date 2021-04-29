EXL Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- 2021 First Quarter Revenues of $261.4 Million, up 6.3% year-over-year



Q1 Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) of $0.93, up from $0.65 in Q1 of 2020

Q1 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (1) of $1.18, up from $0.81 in Q1 of 2020

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “EXL had a strong start to the year with first quarter revenue of $261.4 million. Analytics growth accelerated with a 10.7% revenue increase from the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.18, a 46% increase year-over-year. Our data-led value creation framework is resonating well in the market and we are driving revenue expansion with our existing clients as well as signing new logos. While we are in a favorable demand environment with a strong pipeline of opportunities, we also face significant pandemic related challenges in our delivery geographies, particularly in India and the Philippines.”

Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Based on our strong first quarter financial results, the growth momentum in the business and an expectation of continued fulfillment levels, we are increasing our revenue guidance for 2021 to be in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion, representing a 8% to 11% increase year-over-year on a constant currency basis, from 2020. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance for 2021 is increasing to $4.00 to $4.30, representing a 13% to 22% increase over the prior year.”

Reconciliations of adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, where applicable, are included at the end of this release under “Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures”. These non-GAAP measures, including adjusted diluted EPS and constant currency measures, are not measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Financial Highlights: First Quarter 2021

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased to $261.4 million compared to $246.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.3% on a reported basis and 5.5% on a constant currency basis from the first quarter of 2020. Revenues increased by 5.0% sequentially on a reported basis and 4.7% on a constant currency basis, from the fourth quarter of 2020.





Revenues Gross Margin Three months ended Three months ended Reportable Segments March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) Insurance $ 91.1 $ 83.7 38.5 % 29.6 % Healthcare 30.3 27.0 42.5 % 27.5 % Emerging Business 37.7 42.8 44.7 % 40.5 % Analytics 102.3 92.5 37.0 % 36.6 % Total Revenues, net $ 261.4 $ 246.0 39.2 % 33.9 %

Operating income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 15.9%, compared to an operating income margin of 11.2% for the first quarter of 2020 and operating income margin of 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 20.2% compared to 14.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 19.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020.





Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $0.93 compared to $0.65 for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.18 compared to $0.81 for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Business Highlights: First Quarter 2021

Won 14 new clients in the first quarter of 2021, with five in our operations management businesses and nine in Analytics.

Released LDS 2.0, EXL’s digital new business and underwriting solution for life and annuities insurers which includes a robust suite of automation and configuration tools.

Released LifePRO® 20, EXL’s innovative digital policy administration platform that supports end-to-end digital insurance policy administration lifecycle.

Recognized as a Visionary in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers(2)

Included in The Booming 15 lists in the ISG Index™, for the 13th quarter in a row.



Post-First Quarter Highlight

As previously announced, subsequent to the first quarter of 2021, on April 19, 2021, Pavan Bagai, President and Chief Operating Officer, notified us that he will retire from the company effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Bagai’s responsibilities will be transitioned in an orderly manner to other members of EXL’s executive team over the course of the next several months.



2021 Guidance

Based on current visibility, and a U.S. Dollar to Indian Rupee exchange rate of 74.50, British Pound to U.S. Dollar exchange rate of 1.38, U.S. Dollar to the Philippine Peso exchange rate of 48.50 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following 2021 guidance:

Revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion, representing an increase of 9% to 12% on a reported basis, and 8% to 11% on a constant currency basis, from 2020.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.30, representing an increase of 13% to 22% from 2020.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 261,415 $ 245,990 Cost of revenues(1) 158,821 162,656 Gross profit(1) 102,594 83,334 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 30,703 28,941 Selling and marketing expenses 18,235 14,456 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,101 12,450 Total operating expenses 61,039 55,847 Income from operations 41,555 27,487 Foreign exchange gain, net 434 1,377 Interest expense (2,474 ) (3,072 ) Other income, net 1,410 2,529 Income before income tax expense and earnings from equity affiliates 40,925 28,321 Income tax expense 8,958 5,855 Income before earnings from equity affiliates 31,967 22,466 Loss from equity-method investment 36 55 Net income attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 31,931 $ 22,411 Earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings Inc. stockholders: Basic 33,734,118 34,401,565 Diluted 34,318,318 34,720,603

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense.





EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,121 $ 218,530 Short-term investments 198,721 184,286 Restricted cash 5,295 4,690 Accounts receivable, net 159,296 147,635 Prepaid expenses 12,709 11,344 Advance income tax, net 7,580 5,684 Other current assets 35,828 37,109 Total current assets 596,550 609,278 Property and equipment, net 90,153 92,875 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,777 91,918 Restricted cash 2,298 2,299 Deferred tax assets, net 10,657 7,749 Intangible assets, net 56,243 59,594 Goodwill 349,098 349,088 Other assets 29,669 32,099 Investment in equity affiliate 2,921 2,957 Total assets $ 1,226,366 $ 1,247,857 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,304 $ 6,992 Current portion of long-term borrowings 25,000 25,000 Deferred revenue 14,764 32,649 Accrued employee costs 43,492 67,645 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,241 66,410 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,476 18,894 Income taxes payable, net 14,443 3,488 Total current liabilities 197,720 221,078 Long-term borrowings, less current portion 202,687 201,961 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 81,948 84,874 Income taxes payable 1,790 1,790 Deferred tax liabilities, net 877 847 Other non-current liabilities 15,119 18,135 Total liabilities 500,141 528,685 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — ExlService Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 39,273,989 shares issued and 33,526,889 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 38,968,052 shares issued and 33,559,434 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 428,882 420,976 Retained earnings 673,310 641,379 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,753 ) (74,984 ) Total including shares held in treasury 1,023,478 987,410 Less: 5,747,100 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 5,408,618 shares as of December 31, 2020, held in treasury, at cost (297,253 ) (268,238 ) Stockholders’ equity 726,225 719,172 Total equity 726,225 719,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,226,366 $ 1,247,857





EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

In addition to its reported operating results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), EXL has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-GAAP financial measures, including the following:

(i) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin;

(ii) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin;

(iii) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

(iv) Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. EXL believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures may help investors better understand EXL’s underlying financial performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with EXL’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results and comparisons of the Company’s results with the results of other companies. Additionally, management considers some of these non-GAAP financial measures to determine variable compensation of its employees. The Company believes that it is unreasonably difficult to provide its earnings per share financial guidance in accordance with GAAP, or a qualitative reconciliation thereof, for a number of reasons, including, without limitation, the Company’s inability to predict its future stock-based compensation expense under ASC Topic 718, the amortization of intangibles associated with further acquisitions and the currency fluctuations and associated tax impacts. As such, the Company presents guidance with respect to adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company also incurs significant non-cash charges for depreciation that may not be indicative of the Company’s ability to generate cash flow.

EXL non-GAAP financial measures exclude, where applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, impairment charges of acquired long-lived and intangible assets including goodwill, provision for litigation settlement, non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, restructuring charges and other acquisition-related expenses or benefits. Acquisition-related expenses or benefits include, changes in the fair value of earn-out consideration liabilities, external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs and non-recurring benefits. In addition to excluding the above items, our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also excludes the effect any non-recurring tax adjustments and income tax impact of the above pre-tax items, as applicable. The income tax impact of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate and local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and exclude costs that are recurring, namely stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. EXL compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

The information provided on a constant currency basis reflects a comparison of current period results translated at the prior period currency rates. This information is provided because EXL believes that it provides useful comparative incremental information to investors regarding EXL’s true operating performance. EXL’s primary exchange rate exposure is with the Indian Rupee, the U.K. pound sterling and the Philippine Peso. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Indian Rupee increased from 73.08 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 73.17 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an appreciation of 0.1%. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Philippine Peso decreased from 50.83 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 48.39 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a depreciation of 4.8%. The average exchange rate of the British Pound against the U.S. Dollar increased from 1.28 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 1.38 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a depreciation of 8.2%.

The following table shows the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, and the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Net Income (GAAP) $ 31,931 $ 22,411 $ 32,218 add: Income tax expense 8,958 5,855 7,209 add/(subtract): Interest expense, foreign exchange gain, net, loss from equity-method investment and other income, net 666 (779 ) (1,164 ) Income from operations (GAAP) $ 41,555 $ 27,487 $ 38,263 add: Stock-based compensation expense 7,832 4,778 7,385 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,361 4,154 3,415 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 52,748 $ 36,419 $ 49,063 Adjusted operating income margin as a % of Revenues (Non-GAAP) 20.2 % 14.8 %

19.7 % add: Depreciation 8,740 8,296 9,767 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 61,488 $ 44,715 $ 58,830 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenue (Non-GAAP) 23.5 % 18.2 % 23.6 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 31,931 $ 22,411 $ 32,218 add: Stock-based compensation expense 7,832 4,778 7,385 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,361 4,154 3,415 add: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 673 635 673 subtract: Effect of non-recurring tax benefits (a) — — (1,340 ) subtract: Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense (b) (2,358 ) (2,733 ) (2,099 ) subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (758 ) (897 ) (798 ) subtract: Tax impact on non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (162 ) (156 ) (168 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,519 $ 28,192 $ 39,286 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.18 $ 0.81 $ 1.14





(a) To exclude non-recurring tax benefits related to certain deferred tax assets and liabilities. (b) Tax impact includes $931 and $1,799 during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 respectively, and $504 during the three months ended December 31, 2020, related to discrete benefits recognized in income tax expense on adoption of ASU No. 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation.