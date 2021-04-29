Moving into investigation of possible health related correlations

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize (“GBT/Tokenize) achieved viable Kirlian Electrophotography techniques conclusions and is now investigating possible health related correlations and application implementations. The Kirlian techniques potentially aimed for inclusion within its qTerm device, are based on the phenomenon known as electrical coronal discharge. Images that are taken using these techniques present a colorful so-called aura which can be interpreted in a variety of ways. The human body emits various radiations such as electromagnetic radiation, infrared, low level visible light and ultraviolet radiation. All these emissions are part of the human energy field, also called the biofield. This human biofield carries unique information which may be useful for diagnosing or predicting early health conditions and symptoms. GBT's research is focused on the investigation of Kirlian images with the use of machine learning technology to possibly detect early disease symptoms. GBT’s research within this domain included imaging analytics and graphical experiments in attempt to achieve findings to correlate auras with possible medical symptoms. Using advanced imaging algorithms, Kirlian images were analyzed for patterns, associated colors and shapes. Kirlian imaging produces features such as graphical protuberances, halos, and discharge patterns, which were analyzed and categorized as a possible criterion. GBT believes it has reached viable graphical results and will now move into checking possible health related correlations and implementations. GBT plans to further experiment to analyze energy fields generated by living organs and based on future conclusions will evaluate the implementation of such techniques within its qTerm human vitals product to provide further vital health information.



"We believe we have reached a viable conclusion with our Kirlian electrophotography imaging research and intend to now move to check correlations possibilities for detecting early disease symptoms or conditions. It is believed that Kirlian images of a living tissue produce energy level called auras. We graphically analyzed these images and reached some consistent findings. We plan to further investigate the possibility to determine about the identification of onset health issues that are reflected by image’s colors and patterns. An AI engine will be further analyzing unique patterns with the goal of finding association with health symptoms. We will look for full and partial similarities, repetitions, or atypical auras patterns. Each image will be digitized and pixelized to categorize patterns/colors and to get a comparative analysis between images. We will investigate body’s organs radiations, their graphical representation, and possible connection with health-related topics. Upon further research and conclusions, we intend to evaluate possible implementation of such technology within our qTerm device to enable further health related advice. Our goal is to use this research to offer an extraordinary vital health related information that may benefit individuals, scientists, and physicians.” Said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com





