Epson announces new printer sustainability campaign – “Be Cool”

Be Cool, Switch to Sustainable Technology.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many industries, one of the most significant side effects of increased output is impact on the environment, with greater use of resources affecting carbon footprint. For businesses, it can be a tricky balancing act to weigh productivity against sustainability, but the two do not have to be mutually exclusive.

This is the premise of Be Cool, the new printer sustainability campaign launched by Epson Southeast Asia. The regional campaign was created to remind customers that it is possible to maximise efficiency and productivity while reducing environmental impact. Banking on the brand’s expertise in innovation, businesses can choose to Be Cool and discover how Epson technology makes the sustainable choice a simple one.

The campaign is fuelled by Epson’s range of EcoTank and Business Inkjet printers that use Heat-Free Technology to deliver advanced benefits over laser and thermal inkjet technology. It also features the world’s first dry process office paper making system, PaperLab.

“Our Be Cool campaign demonstrates how Epson’s Heat-Free Technology and PaperLab can transform the way businesses work by helping increase productivity, while saving on energy consumption and use of resources. By making the switch to our cool products, businesses can take an active role in the journey towards promoting greener, more sustainable businesses across Southeast Asia,” said Tan May Lin, Regional Director for Epson Sales Division, Retail Products, and Regional Brand & Communications.

Printing can Be Cool

Be Cool brings three product lines front and centre to highlight how its eco features can help significantly streamline processes and give businesses a competitive advantage.

Epson’s Heat-Free Technology ensures that its EcoTank and Business Inkjet printers use no heat in the ink ejection process, which means less power consumption and more savings on electricity costs.

With this original technology, no heat is required for printer warm up, allowing you to save time with consistent high-speed printing. Since inkjet printers do not have fusers that need heating, less energy is consumed, resulting in cost savings for the business. Epson’s EcoTank and Business Inkjet printers also use fewer parts and consumables that require replacement which minimises user intervention and increases productivity.

Pushing the envelope on environment-friendly technology is Epson’s first in-office paper recycling system, PaperLab. Powered by Dry Fiber Technology, PaperLab turns wastepaper into new paper, using a virtually dry process , in just 3 minutes . It uses only about 1/100th of the water it takes to make an equivalent mass of ordinary paper so that businesses conserve water while reducing the volume of paper that must be transported to off-site recyclers.

When data security is crucial for your business, PaperLab delivers absolute certainty that key confidential waste is safely and effectively destroyed. It removes toner and inks and reduces the wastepaper into fibers. This means information stays safely on site with no need to trust external contractors.

With PaperLab’s unique technology, water is conserved, less heat is used, carbon footprint is reduced, and wood resources are saved. Combined with Epson’s heat-free printing solutions, PaperLab helps build a recycling loop in the office and promotes a circular economy for businesses.

Make the switch

By highlighting the synergy between Epson’s Heat-Free Technology or Dry Fiber Technology with the products’ productivity features, the Be Cool campaign presents how performance and sustainability can go hand in hand and urges businesses to make the green choice with Epson’s business solutions.

To learn how you can make the switch to sustainable technology, visit the www.epson.com.sg/becool or get in touch with your local Epson Authorised Dealers.