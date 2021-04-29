Dog Trainer Challenges President Biden to be the Leader of His Dogs with the Same Leadership it Takes to Run a Country

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers has issued a challenge to the president of the United States.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews announced today that he is challenging President Joe Biden to be the leader of his dogs with the same leadership it takes to run the county.

"I want President Biden to take this challenge to heart and become the leader that his dogs need him to be," said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training.

According to CNN, the Bidens' dog Major has recently been involved in another biting incident that required medical attention. The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn. The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit.

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN that Major is "still adjusting to his new surroundings." The Biden's plan to send Major to training, according to media reports.

"The problem with President Biden sending his dogs off for training is that he along with those that are responsible for the dogs well-being such as walks, vet visits, feeding, picking up poop is the same people who need to be involved in the training," Matthews stressed, before adding, "Dogs act out of aggression for a few reasons: fear, lack of leadership from humans, their space is invaded. Which of these is the source of Biden's dogs' nipping is unknown until the behavior is observed via video or reenacted in a controlled and safe manner."

Matthews stresses the importance of leadership from the entire presidential family; this is vital because if the dog doesn't view the humans as the leader, the dog will often begin stepping into that role which is uncomfortable for them; thus, it can result in aggression.

Earlier this year, Mathews changed his mission from protecting world leaders to keeping the world safe with his upcoming COVID-19 detection dogs program.

"I’m leveraging the same skills I learned to train elite Army dogs,” Matthews said. He graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews went from protecting world leaders with explosive sniffing dogs to training pets dogs; he now finds himself back to wanting to help our current POTUS resolve the dog issues he is experiencing.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

