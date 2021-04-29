Governor Abbott Responds To President Biden’s Joint Address To Congress

April 28, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement in response to President Biden's joint address to Congress:

"During his joint address to Congress, President Biden listed plan after plan that would destroy jobs, grow the role of government in our lives, and threaten Texas’ economic might. Texans can rest assured that the Lone Star State will continue to combat overreach by the Biden Administration to keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

“President Biden also refused to take responsibility for the surge in illegal crossings at the southern border and offered no solutions to address the humanitarian crisis created by his open border polices. In President Biden's absence, Texas is stepping up to address the surge at the border and crack down on human traffickers and dangerous cartels.

“No matter who is in the White House, Texas will always fight for freedom, economic opportunity, and security."