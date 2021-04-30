Matthew Keezer's 5 Reasons to Book a Trip to the Faroe Islands
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Faroe Islands is a self-governed group of 18 volcanic islands nestled between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean (and officially part of Denmark). This tourist destination is popular among travelers of all types. Music lovers are probably well-aware of the regions' concert scene — it hosts five live music festivals during the year. On the other hand, explorers will get the opportunity to enjoy the archipelago's steep cliffs, hiking trails, waterfalls, and rugged coastlines. Also, there are plenty of places to take great selfies for all Instagram lovers!
Unsure whether the Faroe Islands are worth the visit? Here are Matthew Keezer's five reasons to visit the Faroe Islands.
1. There Are No Crowds
Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, people do their best to avoid crowds. The great news is that the Faroe Islands are scarcely populated. About 50,000 people are inhabiting the 18 islands, making this region the perfect destination for cautious travelers. The best thing about locals is that they are very welcoming and passionate about their home.
2. Breathtaking Scenery
Matthew Keezer believes that those who love walking, hiking, and exploring new destinations will definitely enjoy the Faroe Islands. This region has some of the most stunning scenery in the world, ranging from green mountains and shaggy sheep to crashing waterfalls and colorful little
villages.
3.Ease of Travel
Even though many people can't find the Faroe Islands on the map, road-tripping and island-hopping across the archipelago is more straightforward than one would think. Since the early 2000s, traveling to all of the country's best sights has been quite enjoyable thanks to modern highways such as sub-sea tunnels linking islands and asphalt roads passing through mountains. Traveling around is very easy with a rental car. Signs are easy to read, tunnels and bridges connect the main islands, make travel times short, and roads are all paved and well-maintained. However, Matthew Keezer points out that some roads are very narrow and winding but still quite good to drive on.
4.Epic Hiking Destinations
One great hiking spot would be Kalsoy, a long, slender island with lush hills and sheer cliffs. Hiking to Kallur Lighthouse, which sits on a northern promontory and offers panoramic views of five other islands on clear days, is the best way to see enjoy breathtaking views.
5.Real-Life Optical Illusions
The biggest lake in the Faroe Islands, Lake Srvágsvatn, appears to be situated hundreds of feet above the ocean and tilts outwards. As it turns out, this sight is an optical illusion. The lake, in fact, is located in a deep depression and is only 90 feet above sea level. The steep cliff in front of the water (along with the elevated camera angles) gives the body of water the impression of "floating."
Prior to booking a trip to the Faroe Islands, Matt Keezer recommends that all travelers check out the country's travel laws and regulations. At the time of writing, Faroe Islands is accepting international travelers. However, there is a mandatory quarantine period (which can last up to 10 days) for those who are not vaccinated. Also, a negative PCR test is required for entering the country. Travelers who have had COVID and whose positive test is more than ten days old are also not required to self-isolate.
