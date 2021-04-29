mxHERO Announces General Availability of Email Sync for Customer Digital Hygiene & Security of Email Content At-Rest
mxHERO, Inc. creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge announced General Availability (GA) of its newest feature: mxHERO Mail2Cloud Sync
With this new release, we further accelerate our customer's capability to harness the value of their unstructured data and content sitting at rest within employee email inboxes.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, mxHERO, Inc., creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announced General Availability (GA) of its newest feature: mxHERO Mail2Cloud Sync. With the new release, customers can leverage the mxHERO Mail2Cloud digital bridge platform to intelligently capture email-based content at rest within their existing employee or end-user email inboxes.
— Don Hammons, Chief Customer Officer, mxHERO
"With mxHERO Mail2Cloud Sync, we further accelerate our customer's capability to harness the value of their unstructured data and content sitting at rest within employee email inboxes. While our Mail2Cloud solution has been a powerful tool fueling our customers' ability to capture in-flight and bi-directional digital content from email into cloud-based content management platforms, this new release further expands our ability to accelerate our customer's digital hygiene, digital content collaboration, and cyber-security aims," said Donald R. Hammons, Chief Customer Officer of mxHERO.
"Our customers can enable their enterprise content retention policies, content governance, security, and collaboration goals by routinely capturing email body content and email attachment payloads from employee or end-user inboxes. Email is our most pervasive IT application; it's also the number one cybersecurity threat vector of attack by ill-intended actors. By routinely capturing email attachments and even the emails themselves and moving them into purpose-built enterprise-centric content management platforms (e.g., Box's Content Cloud, Google Workspace/Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Egnyte), customers can minimize litigation and security threat surfaces. Digital content at rest within email systems is not as valuable as it is once it's moved into the content management platforms," added Hammons.
With this new release, customers can automatically capture email content and move it into cloud storage folders. Customers can configure the Mail2Cloud digital bridge to capture targeted content based on bespoke and customer-centric rules (e.g., any content >30 days old) and move it to the targeted folder structure in the content platform. By routinely running this exercise as part of an overarching digital hygiene initiative, the content becomes more valuable for our customers, in some cases depending on the platform capabilities – the content is enriched with meta-data supporting customer searchability for valuable content. All of the advantages of having the digital assets within the content platforms are now available to an even broader set of enterprise or agency digital assets.
"At mxHERO, we believe any digital content strategy must include a non-user impacting solution enabling the in-flight capture of email-based digital content. The advantages of doing this are obvious for our customers as they accelerate their workflow automation goals, enhance their security frameworks, and look to the Future of Work. With this new release, we once again innovate by enabling our customer's digital hygiene efforts for valuable email-based content at rest within employee inboxes. We believe this is a win for our customers!" said Alexis Panagides, Co-Founder & CEO of mxHERO.
The new mxHERO Mail2Cloud Email Sync offering is now Generally Available for all customers with no pricing impacts for activation. It will also be included in all go-forward Mail2Cloud user licenses as a core capability for new customers as the company expands Mail2Cloud into its global customer base.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is the winner of back-to-back Astors Awards (2019 and 2020) for U.S. Homeland Email Security Applications and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted cloud content management platforms, including Box Content Cloud. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud-solutions by intelligently capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office 365, and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies with over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email capability with mxHERO’s solutions. www.mxhero.com
