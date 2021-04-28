When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 28, 2021
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk
Company Name: Basic Grains Products, Inc.
Brand Name: Kroger and Stop & Shop
Product Description: Caramel Rice Cakes

Basic Grain Products, Inc. in Coldwater, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling 6.56-ounce bags of Kroger and Stop & Shop brand’s Caramel Rice Cakes because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

The product comes in a 6.5-ounce bag. The Best if Used By or Best Before date (also the Lot Code) is located on the plastic Kwik Lok tag at the top of the bag. Only two lots of the product are affected. The recalled packages bear the following UPC and lot code information:

Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 0 11110 35792 2, Best if Used By dates DEC1521 and DEC1621, shipped to retail distribution centers in CO, IN and KS. (photos provided below)

Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 6 88267 07615 2, Best Before date DEC1521, shipped to retail distribution centers in CT and PA. (photos provided below)

The undeclared milk was discovered by internal control systems. This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To date, there have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Basic Grain Products’ customer service desk at recall@basicgrain.com, 1-888-386-2075 M-F, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST.