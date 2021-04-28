Governor Abbott Announces Dripping Springs Designated As Music Friendly Community

April 28, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Dripping Springs, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As we focus on unleashing the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Dripping Springs spur job creation and economic growth."

“The Dripping Springs area is well known for fostering musical talent as shown by a multitude of venues promoting live music, several recording studios, and our highly successful annual Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival,” said Pam Owens, President/CEO of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau. “The Texas Music Office will give us a way to reach, assist, and advocate for the great talent we have locally.”

“Our area is full of local talent in an assortment of genres. We’re so well known as a music community that working toward this Music Friendly certification was a natural fit,” said Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds. “Artists are showcased at a variety of local businesses and venues every day of the week, plus we have a number of other industry professionals, a music school, and several recording studios. We love our local talent, and we’re extremely excited about being able to hold our Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival for the seventh year this October.”

The Dripping Springs community will celebrate the designation on Thursday, April 29 at 5:30 pm at Hudson’s On Mercer St, where Owens will be presented with the Music Friendly honor by Chip Adams, TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist.

Dripping Springs joins more than 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, and Brenham. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Houston, Dallas, and El Paso. Round Rock will be awarded the designation in May.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities