Governor Abbott Deploys State Resources In Preparation For Severe Storms, Potential Flash Flooding, And Extreme Fire Danger

April 28, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today deployed state emergency resources ahead of severe storms, potential flash flooding, and extreme fire danger expected across the state today through the end of the week. Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas. Extreme fire danger has also been forecasted across West/Southwest Texas and the Panhandle during the same time period.

"As severe weather is forecasted across the Lone Star State, I urge Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials," said Governor Abbott. "In preparation for this severe weather, including the potential for flash flooding, the State of Texas has deployed Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two search and rescue teams, and Texas Parks and Wildlife boat squads in anticipation of water rescue requests from local officials. A variety of additional emergency response resources have been placed on standby for rapid deployment if needed."

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has deployed the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

TDEM has rostered the following state resources to be prepared to respond if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

TDEM has also asked the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to prepare resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger that is forecast for west/southwest portions of the state and the Texas Panhandle.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.