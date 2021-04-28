At-Home Testing Kits Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis with Top Analysis Players | Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc.
A new market study is released on Global At-Home Testing Kits Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Leading competitors of At-home testing kits market are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH.
The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.
At-home testing kits means testing instruments which help person to perform tests at home and give them rapid results in a minute. It also includes health monitoring equipment to continuously check and control the health of the diabetic patient. At-home tests are very convenient to perform with comfort at home and are available at very affordable rate. Self-tests are usually the advance versions of rapid, point-of-care test kits that were originally designed for healthcare professionals and can be performed by common person.
Focus of the Report:
The report focuses to provide all the insights of the At-Home Testing Kits Market along with all CAGR values and the market shares analysis of all the players in the market. The report is a vital piece of information on the market which explains all the competitive landscape and all the segments in the market while analyzing and forecasting the At-home testing kits market for the coming years. The report also provides all details in terms of recent developments in the market and all the manufacturers.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the At-home testing kits market Industry will develop is also analysed in detail in this report.
The rising adoption of self-help and do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits due to convenience and rapid results is a major factor which is driving the growth of the at-home testing kits market. There are doubts among end-users related to the reliability of the rapid home testing kits which might hinder the growth of the at-home testing kits market. It has become an urgent need of the companies to bring the rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to lower the death rate and increase the detection rate of patients and this is creating huge opportunity for the at-home testing kits market. The high competition in the market is a major challenge for the at-home testing kits market growth.
This at-home testing kits market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the at-home testing kits market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Rising Demand of Self-Diagnosis for Diabetes
The at-home testing kits market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for at-home testing kits, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the at-home testing kits market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
Global At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types), Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types), Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric), Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
Competitive Landscape and At-Home Testing Kits Market Share Analysis
The at-home testing kits market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to at-home testing kits market.
The Major Players Covered in the Report Are:
- Abbott,
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Rapikit
- BTNX INC.
- bioLytical Laboratories Inc.,
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- PRIMA Lab SA
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Quidel Corporation
- Bionime Corporation
- SA Scientific
- ARKRAY USA, Inc.
- Everlywell, Inc.
- Nova Biomedical
- Eurofins Viracor, Inc.
- SelfDiagnostics OU
- AdvaCare Pharma
- AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd
- BioSure UK
- Atlas Medical UK
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Biosynex
- Sensing Self PTE. Ltd,
- Atomo Diagnostics
- RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD
- Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc)
- Sterilab Services
- Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc),
- MP BIOMEDICALS
- among others.
For instance,
- In June 2020, BD, a leading global medical technology company has announced that they have completed the acquisition of Straub Medical AG, a privately-held company. With this acquisition, the company will add the valuable expertise and experience of Straub Medical AG and will expand their product portfolio.
- In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has totally acquired Stratos Genomics officially. With this acquisition, the company will also deal with development of DNA based sequencing for diagnostics use. This has enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation of the company.
Product launch, acquisition and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for at-home testing kits through product portfolio of the companies.
Queries Resolved in This Report:
- Which will be the specialties at which At-Home Testing Kits Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness?
- Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own At-Home Testing Kits Market economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?
- Which will be the At-Home Testing Kits Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
- Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?
- The length of the global At-Home Testing Kits Market opportunity?
- How At-Home Testing Kits Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Report Scope:
|Attribute
|Details
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Actual estimates/Historical data
|2015 – 2020
|Forecast period
|2021 – 2028
|Market representation
|Revenue in USD Million, and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
|Regional scope
|USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Analysis
Benefits of Buying the Report:
- Our report is also known for its data accuracy and granular market analysis
- A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the at-home testing kits market is depicted by this report.
- The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the major advancements
- It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.
- Analyses of the At-home testing kits market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Industry Analysis and At-Home Testing Kits Market Forecast 2021-2028 and its commercial landscape.
- Study the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
- Helps to understand the future outlook and prospects for At-home testing kits market industry analysis and forecast.
NOTE: This report takes into account the current and future impacts of COVID-19 on this industry and offers you an in-depth analysis of AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET.
