Ostara and Murphy Partner to deliver part of Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project for Irish Water

VANCOUVER, BC and TAMPA, FL, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. ("Ostara") and Murphy Ireland Limited ("Murphy") announce today the signing of definitive agreements to supply key Ostara nutrient recovery technologies as part of the larger facilities upgrade project (the "Ringsend WwTP Upgrade Project") being undertaken by Irish Water at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant ("Ringsend WwTP") in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are delighted to be partnered with Murphy in playing an important part of this visionary upgrade project,” said Dan Parmar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ostara. “Ostara’s proven industry- leading technology satisfies the project’s stringent day-to-day performance requirements by taking nutrients from where they shouldn’t be and returning them safely to where they can used in crop production as well as turf and ornamental applications. We are pleased to support Irish Water’s objective of helping to safeguard the nutrient sensitive Dublin Bay.”

"We are excited to partner with Ostara in delivering this key upgrade to Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant for Irish Water,” said Murphy Ireland managing director John G. Murphy. “As an organization Murphy is committed to delivering projects which have a positive impact on our environment and the communities that we serve. The innovative solution that we have developed in partnership with Ostara will ensure that Dublin Bay is protected as a habitat and resource for the people of the city.”

Project Overview

Irish Water works in partnership with 31 Local Authorities to deliver public water and wastewater services throughout the Republic of Ireland. Ringsend WwTP, the national utility’s largest wastewater treatment plant, treating over 40 percent of the country’s wastewater, is undergoing a major upgrade to support future population growth and comply with the European Union Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (the “Directive”) to protect nearby waterbodies.

Built in 2005, the current wastewater treatment plant is the largest in Ireland and was designed to cater for an equivalent of 1.64 million people. The Ringsend WwTP is currently overloaded and is not in compliance with the EU’s Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. The average daily load received at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2019 was 1.98 million population equivalent (“PE”) with peaks well in excess of this. Upon completion of the Ringsend WwTP Upgrade Project, scheduled for 2025, the Ringsend WwTP is projected to have the treatment capacity for a PE of 2.4 million. Wastewater from the Ringsend WwTP is discharged into the Lower Liffey Estuary, which has been designated a nutrient sensitive area under the Directive. This designation requires the Ringsend WwTP to reduce nutrient loads of phosphorus and nitrogen before discharging into the estuary feeding Dublin Bay. Ostara and Murphy, respectively leaders in nutrient recovery technology and infrastructure construction and delivery, have been selected, following a public procurement process, to help Irish Water meet these regulatory directives and mitigate nutrient issues at the Ringsend WwTP.



Ostara NRS System

The nutrient recovery system (the “Ostara NRS System”) forming part of the Ringsend WwTP Upgrade Project, will feature an Ostara Pearl® 10K reactor and employ Ostara’s “WASSTRIP®” technology. Ostara’s proprietary Pearl® and WASSTRIP® technologies solve nutrient management challenges by recovering phosphorus and nitrogen from municipal water streams and transforming these nutrients into Crystal Green®, Ostara’s premium line of sustainable fertilizer products sold globally to the turf, ornamental, and agriculture markets. Following the capacity expansion of the Ringsend WwTP from 1.64 million PE to 2.4 million PE, and the conversion to biological nutrient removal, the Ostara NRS System will have capacity to produce up to 14 tonnes of Crystal Green per day. Ostara will distribute, through its network of beneficiaries in Europe and North America, all Crystal Green produced by the Ostara NRS System at Ringsend WwTP. Construction of the Ostara NRS System component of the Ringsend WwTP is scheduled for completion in 2022.The nutrient recovery system is to be operational in 2023.

About Ostara:

Ostara’s Crystal Green® fertilizers are the first slow-release phosphorus fertilizers to release nutrients in response to plant demands; these Root- Activated™ granules are proven to increase yields, enhance soil health and significantly reduce phosphorus tie-up and runoff, thereby improving food security while protecting local waterways from nutrient pollution. In addition, the Company’s Pearl® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen from industrial, agricultural, and municipal water streams, and transforms these nutrients into its premium, sustainable Crystal Green® fertilizers which are sold into the agriculture and turf & ornamental sectors through a network of established blenders and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara’s revolutionary technologies, please visit ostara.com | crystalgreen.com.

About Murphy:

Since their foundation in 1968 Murphy Ireland has built a reputation for quality and excellence, offering industry-leading services in the water, civil engineering, natural resources, transport infrastructure, steel fabrication and ground engineering sectors. Murphy combine innovation with industry leading experience to provide best in class turnkey infrastructure solutions, asset management and technical support services to clients in the municipal and industrial water services sectors. Murphy Ireland is part of the Murphy Group with operations in Ireland, United Kingdom and Canada.

