Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,786 in the last 365 days.

21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on 21Vianet's investor relations website at http://ir.21vianet.com/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

Separately, the Company also issued its initial ESG report, which is available on 21Vianet's investor relations website.

About 21Vianet
21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers’ internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet’s data centers and connect to China’s internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.
Rene Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang
+86 10 8456 2121
IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.
Xinran Rao
+1 (646) 405-4922
IR@21Vianet.com


You just read:

21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.