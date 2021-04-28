Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2020

/EIN News/ -- Lima, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 28, 2021 - Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2019 and 2020 and for the years ended December 31st, 2018, 2019 and 2020 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2020 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website (www.grupocredicorp.com). Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s web page (www.grupocredicorp.com).


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe


Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


