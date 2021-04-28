Fenix Marine Services Demonstrates Its Commitment To Corporate Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenix Marine Services released its Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Report 2020 which documents Fenix’s accomplishments over the past year. Fenix has continued its journey down an aggressive CSR roadmap by deploying additional hybrid electric yard cranes, purchasing renewable energy credits for 100% of electricity used, and once again leading San Pedro Bay in moving cargo by rail – demonstrating its leadership in environmentally sustainable operations, marine-terminal safety, workplace inclusion, and social responsibility, summarized in a new report released today.



The 2020 CSR Report outlines Fenix’s three founding principles of sustainable industrialization, progressive people development, and business ethics and innovation. Guided by these principles, Fenix has adopted some of the maritime industry’s most ambitious environmental initiatives, and has infused safety, ethics and equity into all aspects of its corporate culture.

“This social responsibility report proudly highlights our accomplishments so far, but more importantly, describes our ambitious goals for the future,” said Jon Slangerup, a Fenix Corporate Director. “At Fenix Marine Services, we understand that we all need to play our part in creating a more sustainable future. At Fenix, we are up for the challenge.”

Among the accomplishments described in the report:

Upgrading cargo-handling equipment to the cleanest commercially available technologies, including nine battery-electric hybrid cranes, and testing zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell equipment

Moving 37% of cargo by rail – among the highest percentage of any Los Angeles terminal – which takes diesel trucks off the road

Establishing a diverse Safety Committee to cultivate a proactive safety culture that reinforces safety as a core value

Developing state-of-the-art digital platforms to optimize cargo flow for higher efficiency

These efforts have resulted in real benefits to Fenix employees and the surrounding community. Greenhouse gas emissions and harmful nitrogen oxides from Fenix operations have fallen more than 10% and 33% respectively over the last two years, and worker safety incident rates have been cut in half to some of the lowest levels in the industry.

The report also highlights Fenix’s 5-year goals, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions per container by 50%, cutting diesel fuel consumption by 70%, reducing truck turn times by 45%, improving terminal efficiency, and cultivating a highly skilled workforce that reflects the surrounding community.

“These are aggressive goals, but we are committed to working with our industry, regulatory, labor, and community partners to ensure that Fenix becomes a world leader in environmental sustainability, safety, inclusion, ethics and innovation,” Sean Pierce, CEO of Fenix, said.

The Fenix Marine Services Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Report 2020 can be accessed at https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Fenix-2020-CSR-Annual-Report.pdf .

About Fenix Marine Services

Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles is one of the largest marine terminals in North America, spanning nearly 300 acres and 4,000 feet of wharf. Fenix is in a prime location adjacent to the Port’s deep-sea channel and a ship-turning basin. The Fenix team achieves well over a million lifts annually (about 2 million TEUs).

