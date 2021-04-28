Advaxis to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that will present data from Part B of the Phase 1 study of ADXS-503 in combination with pembrolizumab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually, on June 4-8, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Title: A phase 1 study of an off-the-shelf, multi-neoantigen vector (ADXS-503) in subjects with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progressing on pembrolizumab as last therapy.

Session Type: Poster Session

Abstract Number: 2616

Date and Time: June 4, 2021, 9:00 AM (EDT)

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

