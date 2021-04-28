Wesdome Announces Details of 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on May 12, 2021. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 2264519

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/87za7n4c

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also wishes to announce details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Once again this year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease outbreak (“COVID-19”), the Company is conducting a virtual meeting.

As in-person attendance at the Annual Meeting will not be permitted owing to applicable health and safety rules currently in effect, all shareholders are strongly encouraged to cast their vote in advance by submitting a completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) using one of the means described in the Management Information Circular dated April 19, 2021 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternately, shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote or submit questions live at the Annual Meeting by attending virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/239340455. A Username and Password will be required. Please see the Circular for additional information.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company’s strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres (“kms”) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2019 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200

Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4

Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX

Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620

Website: www.wesdome.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f449db6-d433-4b70-b8c2-987a94cbdb11