Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,765 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines featuring The Valens Company, Alpine 4 Technologies, Cloud DX and Metalla Royalty & Streaming

/EIN News/ --

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) applies for Nasdaq listing in the US
  • Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiary to acquire Thermal Dynamics International
  • Cloud DX Inc (CVE:CDX) teams up with Maple and Curatio to build comprehensive coronavirus remote home care platform
  • Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) has US$2M annual budget from partner JOGMEC to advance its San Martin joint venture in Peru
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (FRA:X9C) appoints industry veteran Douglas Silver to its board of directors
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) enrolls first patient in LANCER Phase II/III trial of CardiolRx on coronavirus patients
  • Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) updates on Barrick Gold alliance work in the southern Kyushu region, the country's largest gold-producing area
  • Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) expands Surimeau district project in Quebec with acquisition of additional mineralized target
  • The Good Shroom Co Inc (CVE:MUSH)debuts on the TSX Venture exchange, bringing functional mushroom-based wellness beverages to the forefront
  • PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) becomes first company to receive Orphan Drug Designation for DMT from the US FDA
  • Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) significantly expands property holdings in Yukon's Selwyn Basin
  • First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) to get $600,000 in US DoE funding over two years for collaborative mineral processing research program
  • Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ)1Q revenue rises to C$5.5M as cannabis sales surge 113%
  • Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) expands the Enigma property into the Cambridge project in Nevada
  • BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) (OTCMKTS:MRIRF) (FRA:8M0) engages top Quebec exploration consulting group Laurentia Exploration
  • New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) submits request to Malta Medicines Authority for a scientific opinion on QIXLEEF clinical trial

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines featuring The Valens Company, Alpine 4 Technologies, Cloud DX and Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.