Proactive news headlines featuring The Valens Company, Alpine 4 Technologies, Cloud DX and Metalla Royalty & Streaming

The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) applies for Nasdaq listing in the US

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiary to acquire Thermal Dynamics International

Cloud DX Inc (CVE:CDX) teams up with Maple and Curatio to build comprehensive coronavirus remote home care platform

Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) has US$2M annual budget from partner JOGMEC to advance its San Martin joint venture in Peru

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (FRA:X9C) appoints industry veteran Douglas Silver to its board of directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) enrolls first patient in LANCER Phase II/III trial of CardiolRx on coronavirus patients

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) updates on Barrick Gold alliance work in the southern Kyushu region, the country's largest gold-producing area

Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) expands Surimeau district project in Quebec with acquisition of additional mineralized target

The Good Shroom Co Inc (CVE:MUSH)debuts on the TSX Venture exchange, bringing functional mushroom-based wellness beverages to the forefront

PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) becomes first company to receive Orphan Drug Designation for DMT from the US FDA

Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) significantly expands property holdings in Yukon's Selwyn Basin

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) to get $600,000 in US DoE funding over two years for collaborative mineral processing research program

Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ)1Q revenue rises to C$5.5M as cannabis sales surge 113%

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) expands the Enigma property into the Cambridge project in Nevada

BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) (OTCMKTS:MRIRF) (FRA:8M0) engages top Quebec exploration consulting group Laurentia Exploration

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) submits request to Malta Medicines Authority for a scientific opinion on QIXLEEF clinical trial

