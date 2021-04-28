Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,767 in the last 365 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, will be releasing financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 13th.

Management will host a live audio feed webcast of its first-quarter 2021 financial results the same day at 4:30PM EDT with financial analysts. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://ir.flyfrontier.com.

An archive of the call will be available on the website for at least the next 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

 


Contacts:

Jennifer F. de la Cruz
Corporate Communications
Email: JenniferF.Delacruz@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 720.374.4207

Susan M. Donofrio
Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@flyfrontier.com
Phone: 917.518.1378

Primary Logo

You just read:

Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.