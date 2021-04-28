Zenocutuzumab Clinical Data Selected for Oral Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the company’s selection for oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.



The presentation highlights updated interim clinical data for the targeted bispecific antibody, zenocutuzumab (Zeno), in NRG1 fusion positive (NRG1+) cancers. Merus is currently recruiting patients into the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Efficacy and safety of zenocutuzumab in advanced pancreas cancer and other solid tumors harboring NRG1 fusions

Lead Author: Alison Schram, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY

Abstract #: 3003

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date and Time: June 4, 2021, 11:00 AM-2:00 PM EDT

The abstract will be available on May 19 at 5:00 pm. ET and the presentation, with an updated interim analysis of the currently enrolled population, will be broadcasted during the Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology session on June 4 from 11:00-2:00 ET, both on the ASCO Meeting Library. It will also be available on the Merus website shortly after the live presentation.

About Zeno

Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics® that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block® mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions (NRG1+). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancers. In preclinical studies, Zeno also potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation and tumor growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

Learn more about Zeno Dock & Block® at https://merus.nl/technology/.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding Merus’ clinical development of its product candidates, the potential therapeutic effects of zenocutuzumab, the content and timing of potential milestones, updates, guidance, information, clinical trials and data readouts for zenocutuzumab, including with respect to the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial, EAP; the design and treatment potential and preclinical data; our belief of the promise of and potential benefit of our clinical assets and other information that is not historical information. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our need for additional funding, which may not be available and which may require us to restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or antibody candidates; potential delays in regulatory approval, which would impact our ability to commercialize our product candidates and affect our ability to generate revenue; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; the unpredictable nature of our early stage development efforts for marketable drugs; potential delays in enrollment of patients, which could affect the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and the potential for those third parties to not perform satisfactorily; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; we may not identify suitable Biclonics® or bispecific antibody candidates under our collaborations or our collaborators may fail to perform adequately under our collaborations; our reliance on third parties to manufacture our product candidates, which may delay, prevent or impair our development and commercialization efforts; protection of our proprietary technology; our patents may be found invalid, unenforceable, circumvented by competitors and our patent applications may be found not to comply with the rules and regulations of patentability; we may fail to prevail in potential lawsuits for infringement of third-party intellectual property; and our registered or unregistered trademarks or trade names may be challenged, infringed, circumvented or declared generic or determined to be infringing on other marks.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16 2021, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Kathleen Farren

Merus N.V.

Communications Specialist

617-230-4165

k.farren@merus.nl