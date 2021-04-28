Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net income for the quarter was $20.7 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $20.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $762 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income for both periods was significantly impacted by provision for credit losses. In the first quarter of 2020, provision of $13.9 million was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company’s CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, provision was a benefit of $2.0 million due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was the highest in Company history at $24.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million from the first quarter of 2020.

“We are very pleased to report another solid quarter for our Company, reflecting strong underlying performance across our businesses,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “In addition to the positive provision impact, we reported continued growth in net interest income and noninterest income. We are also benefitting from cost savings as an outcome of the enterprise standardization program. These positive factors contributed to an efficiency ratio below 53% and record pre-tax pre-provision income for the quarter.

“The pace of activity has not slowed in 2021. We continue to assist new and existing customers with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), helping them obtain approximately $96 million of new loans and completing the forgiveness process for approximately $87 million of loans in the first quarter. We completed the acquisition of Landmark Group, significantly increasing awareness of our insurance offerings in the Rochester market and supporting our strategy of diversifying revenue. We also repurchased more than 230 thousand shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at favorable pricing.

“As infection rates decline in our markets and vaccination rates rise, we are seeing signs of an expanded re-opening of the economy. I remain cautiously optimistic about the strength and timing of the economic recovery. We believe that our strong balance sheet, diversified business model and talented associates position us to perform well in this environment. The continued health, safety and financial well-being of our customers, associates and communities remains a key focus of the Company.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Net interest margin was 3.29% for the quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin (“NIM”) benefited from the positive impact of PPP loan forgiveness and recognition of approximately $2.9 million of deferred fees in the quarter. Excluding all impacts of PPP loans, NIM was 3.15% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020. NIM continues to be pressured by the interest rate environment and the lower respective yield of our excess liquidity position, driven by the increase in total deposits, up $929 million from the year earlier period.”

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

No shares were repurchased in 2020 under this program. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

Insurance Subsidiary Acquisition

On February 1, 2021, the Company’s insurance subsidiary SDN completed the acquisition of assets of Landmark Group (“Landmark”). A staple of the Rochester community since 1984, Landmark was an independent insurance brokerage firm delivering insurance, surety and risk management solutions across many business sectors including construction, manufacturing, real estate and technology, as well as individual personal insurance. Landmark Founder and Chairman Kelly M. Shea and President Christopher K. Shea remain with SDN to lead Rochester operations and continue their long-term relationship with clients.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2020.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.67 billion, $35.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $616.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily the result of changes in the level of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $53.9 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $63.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2020; an increase in investment securities, $51.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $134.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2020; and growth in loans, $37.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $417.8 million higher than the first quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $248.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $262.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.29% as compared to 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.31% in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees amortized over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.15% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. Excess liquidity has been deployed into the investment securities portfolio, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $13.0 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $3.0 million from the first quarter of 2020.

  • Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was $197 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $295 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2020. Insufficient fund fees after the first quarter of 2020 remain lower than historic levels due to higher consumer account balances, likely due to the positive impact of stimulus programs. These fees are typically higher in the fourth quarter than the first quarter.
  • Insurance income of $1.4 million was $518 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year combined with the impact of the February 2021 acquisition of Landmark. Income was relatively flat as compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • Card interchange income of $2.0 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and $356 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior in the last half of March 2020.
  • Investment advisory fees of $2.8 million was $177 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $526 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020 as a result of an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $855 thousand was $615 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $642 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.9 million, $971 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades, which were positively impacted by the recent increase in longer-term interest rates.
  • Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $1.1 million was $519 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of a decrease in volume of residential real estate loans and $826 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020 due to higher loan volume combined with an increase in transaction margin.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.7 million in the quarter compared to $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $27.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.5 million was $302 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to investments in personnel and the timing of merit increases effective in early March. The decrease of $549 thousand from the first quarter of 2020 reflects a streamlining of retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences, including the 2020 closure of seven branches.
  • Professional services expense of $1.9 million was $543 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $257 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the timing and level of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects, including the Company’s improvement initiatives. Expenses related to improvement initiatives totaled $180 thousand in the first quarter of 2021, $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $599 thousand in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $3.1 million was $98 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $448 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020 due to investments in technology. The year-over-year increase also reflects costs related to the Bank’s online and mobile platform, Five Star Bank Digital Banking, launched in the second quarter of 2020.
  • FDIC assessments were $765 thousand in the quarter compared to $737 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $372 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was the result of an increase in total assets combined with the impact of a $70 thousand credit from 2018 that was utilized in the first quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $322 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2021, fourth quarter of 2020, and first quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $244 thousand, $915 thousand and $197 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter compared to 10.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 22.2% for the first quarter of 2020. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2021, up $416.8 million from December 31, 2020, and up $857.3 million from March 31, 2020.

Investment securities were $1.01 billion at March 31, 2021, up $109.6 million from December 31, 2020, and up $218.5 million from March 31, 2020. The Company’s initial 2020 investment strategy was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position experienced across the banking system. Increased purchase activity in the first quarter of 2021 resulted from the continued execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.

Total loans were $3.65 billion at March 31, 2020, up $59.2 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, and up $417.2 million, or 12.9%, from March 31, 2020.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $816.9 million, up $22.8 million, or 2.9%, from December 31, 2020, and up $228.1 million, or 38.7%, from March 31, 2020. PPP loans net of deferred fees were $255.6 million and $248.0 million at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, and are included in commercial business loans. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP increased 2.8% from December 31, 2020, and decreased 4.7% from March 31, 2020.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.28 billion, up $22.9 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2020, and up $169.5 million, or 15.3%, from March 31, 2020.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $601.6 million, up $1.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2020, and up $21.8 million, or 3.8%, from March 31, 2020.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $857.8 million, up $17.4 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2020 and up $14.1 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2020.

Total deposits were $4.72 billion at March 31, 2021, $437.6 million higher than December 31, 2020, and $928.8 million higher than March 31, 2020. The increase from December 31, 2020, was the result of a seasonal increase in public deposits combined with growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The increase from March 31, 2020, was due to growth in non-public, reciprocal and public deposits. Public deposit balances represented 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 20% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, and 27% at March 31, 2020.

There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $5.3 million and $109.5 million from December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The decline is the result of the Company’s decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.

Shareholders’ equity was $466.3 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $468.4 million at December 31, 2020, and $439.4 million at March 31, 2020. Common book value per share was $28.36 at March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.24 or 0.9% from $28.12 at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.01 or 7.6% from $26.35 at March 31, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $23.66 at March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.14 or 0.6% from $23.52 at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.97 or 9.1% from $21.69 at March 31, 2020.

The common equity to assets ratio was 8.42% at March 31, 2021, compared to 9.18% at December 31, 2020, and 9.44% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.13%, 7.80% and 7.90% at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios compared to prior periods was the significant increase in total assets, specifically the increase in liquidity. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share, an increase of 3.8% over the previous dividend. The dividend returned 21% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.35%, compared to 8.25% and 8.78% at December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.22%, compared to 10.18% and 10.05% at December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.66%, compared to 10.63% and 10.53% at December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.53%, compared to 13.61% and 12.54% at December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.7 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $9.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $12.4 million at March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $887 thousand in the quarter, $1.5 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million lower than the first quarter of 2020. Higher first quarter 2020 non-performing loans and charge-offs were the result of one commercial credit that was downgraded and partially charged-off. The borrower’s business was related to the hospitality industry and the downgrade and charge-off were precipitated by the impact of COVID-19. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.10% in the current quarter, 0.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.27% in the first quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed assets at March 31, 2021, were $3.0 million, unchanged from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.2 million from March 31, 2020. The increase from March 31, 2020, is attributable to the commercial credit previously described; the loan was partially charged off during the first quarter of 2020 and foreclosure occurred in the third quarter.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.36% compared to 1.46% at December 31, 2020, and 1.34% at March 31, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the March 31, 2020, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.47%, a decrease of ten basis points from 1.57% at December 31, 2020.

Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $1.7 million benefit in the quarter compared to provisions of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $276 thousand decrease in the first quarter of 2021 and increases of $73 thousand and $493 thousand in the fourth and first quarters of 2020, respectively.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.27% at March 31, 2021, 0.26% at December 31, 2020, and 0.38% at March 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 514% at March 31, 2021, compared to 551% at December 31, 2020, and 350% at March 31, 2020.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate Landmark Group and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
Director of Investor and External Relations
585-627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com 

 
 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    2021     2020  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 344,790     $ 93,878     $ 282,070     $ 119,610     $ 152,168  
Investment securities:                                        
Available for sale     753,489       628,059       515,971       469,413       444,845  
Held-to-maturity, net     256,127       271,966       290,946       309,872       346,239  
Total investment securities     1,009,616       900,025       806,917       779,285       791,084  
Loans held for sale     5,685       4,305       7,076       6,654       3,822  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business     816,936       794,148       818,135       818,691       588,868  
Commercial mortgage     1,276,841       1,253,901       1,202,046       1,140,326       1,107,376  
Residential real estate loans     601,609       599,800       596,902       585,035       579,800  
Residential real estate lines     85,362       89,805       94,017       97,427       102,113  
Consumer indirect     857,804       840,421       840,579       828,105       843,668  
Other consumer     15,834       17,063       16,860       16,237       15,402  
Total loans     3,654,386       3,595,138       3,568,539       3,485,821       3,237,227  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     49,828       52,420       49,395       46,316       43,356  
Total loans, net     3,604,558       3,542,718       3,519,144       3,439,505       3,193,871  
Total interest-earning assets     4,963,264       4,520,416       4,577,057       4,314,490       4,116,688  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342       74,629  
Total assets     5,329,056       4,912,306       4,959,201       4,680,930       4,471,768  
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand     1,099,608       1,018,549       1,013,176       1,008,958       732,917  
Interest-bearing demand     873,390       731,885       786,059       727,676       724,670  
Savings and money market     1,826,621       1,642,340       1,724,463       1,368,805       1,270,253  
Time deposits     916,395       885,593       841,230       888,569       1,059,345  
Total deposits     4,716,014       4,278,367       4,364,928       3,994,008       3,787,185  
Short-term borrowings     -       5,300       5,300       105,300       109,500  
Long-term borrowings, net     73,679       73,623       39,258       39,308       39,291  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,690,085       3,338,741       3,396,310       3,129,658       3,203,059  
Shareholders’ equity     466,284       468,363       456,361       448,045       439,393  
Common shareholders’ equity     448,962       451,035       439,033       430,717       422,065  
Tangible common equity (1)     374,434       377,246       364,971       356,375       347,436  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   $ (10,572 )   $ 2,128     $ (209 )   $ (496 )   $ (2,082 )
                                         
Common shares outstanding     15,829       16,042       16,038       16,038       16,020  
Treasury shares     271       58       62       62       80  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                        
Leverage ratio     8.35 %     8.25 %     8.42 %     8.49 %     8.78 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.22 %     10.18 %     10.19 %     10.27 %     10.05 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.66 %     10.63 %     10.66 %     10.76 %     10.53 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.53 %     13.61 %     12.74 %     12.83 %     12.54 %
Common equity to assets     8.42 %     9.18 %     8.85 %     9.20 %     9.44 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.13 %     7.80 %     7.47 %     7.74 %     7.90 %
                                         
Common book value per share   $ 28.36     $ 28.12     $ 27.38     $ 26.86     $ 26.35  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 23.66     $ 23.52     $ 22.76     $ 22.22     $ 21.69  
                                         
___________

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
 


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
    2021     2020  
    First     Fourth     Third     Second     First  
    Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                        
DATA:                                        
Interest income   $ 41,273     $ 40,168     $ 39,719     $ 39,759     $ 41,653  
Interest expense     3,416       3,987       4,220       5,578       8,529  
Net interest income     37,857       36,181       35,499       34,181       33,124  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     (1,981 )     5,495       4,028       3,746       13,915  
Net interest income after provision                                        
for credit losses     39,838       30,686       31,471       30,435       19,209  
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposits     1,292       1,489       1,254       480       1,587  
Insurance income     1,396       878       1,357       819       1,349  
Card interchange income     1,958       1,960       1,943       1,776       1,602  
Investment advisory     2,772       2,595       2,443       2,251       2,246  
Company owned life insurance     657       505       470       462       465  
Investments in limited partnerships     855       240       (105 )     (244 )     213  
Loan servicing     97       143       49       50       7  
Income from derivative                                        
instruments, net     1,875       904       1,931       1,940       746  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     1,078       1,597       1,397       612       252  
Net gain on investment securities     74       150       554       674       221  
Net gain (loss) on other assets     (5 )     (69 )     (55 )     (1 )     64  
Net loss on tax credit investments     (85 )     (155 )     (40 )     (40 )     (40 )
Other     995       1,099       1,019       934       1,198  
Total noninterest income     12,959       11,336       12,217       9,713       9,910  
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     14,465       14,163       15,085       15,074       15,014  
Occupancy and equipment     3,382       3,248       3,263       3,388       3,756  
Professional services     1,895       1,352       1,242       1,580       2,152  
Computer and data processing     3,121       3,023       3,250       2,699       2,673  
Supplies and postage     484       442       463       517       553  
FDIC assessments     765       737       594       539       372  
Advertising and promotions     324       554       955       545       555  
Amortization of intangibles     271       273       280       287       294  
Restructuring charges     -       130       1,362       -       -  
Other     2,033       2,612       1,981       1,946       2,301  
Total noninterest expense     26,740       26,534       28,475       26,575       27,670  
Income before income taxes     26,057       15,488       15,213       13,573       1,449  
Income tax expense     5,347       1,688       2,940       2,441       322  
Net income     20,710       13,800       12,273       11,132       1,127  
Preferred stock dividends     365       365       365       366       365  
Net income available to common                                        
shareholders   $ 20,345     $ 13,435     $ 11,908     $ 10,766     $ 762  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                        
Earnings per share – basic   $ 1.28     $ 0.84     $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 0.05  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 1.27     $ 0.84     $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 0.05  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Common dividend payout ratio     21.09 %     30.95 %     35.14 %     38.81 %     520.00 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     3.62 %     4.60 %     6.72 %     5.60 %     5.76 %
Return on average assets     1.66 %     1.10 %     1.02 %     0.97 %     0.10 %
Return on average equity     17.92 %     11.86 %     10.72 %     10.05 %     1.03 %
Return on average common equity     18.28 %     12.00 %     10.82 %     10.11 %     0.72 %
Return on average tangible common                                        
equity (1)     21.88 %     14.38 %     13.02 %     12.25 %     0.88 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     52.51 %     55.79 %     60.12 %     61.16 %     64.26 %
Effective tax rate     20.5 %     10.9 %     19.3 %     18.0 %     22.2 %

                 
(1)  See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
             
    2021     2020  
    First     Fourth     Third     Second     First  
    Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                        
Federal funds sold and interest-                                        
earning deposits   $ 123,042     $ 176,950     $ 121,929     $ 92,214     $ 59,309  
Investment securities (1)     914,569       862,956       769,673       766,636       779,894  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business     798,866       803,536       808,582       757,588       570,886  
Commercial mortgage     1,284,290       1,243,035       1,180,747       1,133,832       1,100,660  
Residential real estate loans     602,866       599,773       590,483       581,651       578,407  
Residential real estate lines     87,681       91,856       95,288       99,543       102,680  
Consumer indirect     842,873       840,210       830,647       827,030       846,800  
Other consumer     16,167       16,948       16,445       15,155       15,466  
Total loans     3,632,743       3,595,358       3,522,192       3,414,799       3,214,899  
Total interest-earning assets     4,670,354       4,635,264       4,413,794       4,273,649       4,054,102  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504       74,797  
Total assets     5,045,180       4,992,886       4,775,333       4,624,360       4,376,125  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand     790,996       774,688       704,550       712,300       667,533  
Savings and money market     1,724,577       1,722,938       1,574,068       1,329,632       1,143,628  
Time deposits     863,924       871,103       867,479       984,832       1,116,736  
Short-term borrowings     1,178       9,188       57,856       110,272       169,827  
Long-term borrowings, net     73,636       71,481       39,314       39,297       39,279  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,454,311       3,449,398       3,243,267       3,176,333       3,137,003  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,044,733       997,607       987,908       912,238       721,975  
Total deposits     4,424,230       4,366,336       4,134,005       3,939,002       3,649,872  
Total liabilities     4,576,545       4,530,043       4,320,057       4,178,921       3,934,909  
Shareholders’ equity     468,635       462,843       455,276       445,439       441,216  
Common equity     451,311       445,515       437,948       428,111       423,888  
Tangible common equity (2)   $ 377,097     $ 371,573     $ 363,728     $ 353,607     $ 349,091  
Common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     15,889       16,032       16,031       16,018       16,006  
Diluted     15,972       16,078       16,058       16,047       16,069  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                       
Investment securities     1.91 %     2.06 %     2.23 %     2.49 %     2.48 %
Loans     4.13 %     3.97 %     4.02 %     4.14 %     4.61 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.59 %     3.46 %     3.60 %     3.76 %     4.15 %
Interest-bearing demand     0.13 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.14 %     0.21 %
Savings and money market     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.31 %     0.56 %
Time deposits     0.51 %     0.66 %     0.92 %     1.39 %     1.83 %
Short-term borrowings     41.07 %     8.49 %     1.60 %     1.03 %     2.11 %
Long-term borrowings, net     5.77 %     5.76 %     6.31 %     6.29 %     6.29 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.40 %     0.46 %     0.52 %     0.71 %     1.09 %
Net interest rate spread     3.19 %     3.00 %     3.08 %     3.05 %     3.06 %
Net interest margin     3.29 %     3.13 %     3.22 %     3.23 %     3.31 %

                
(1)   Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2)   See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
    2021     2020  
    First     Fourth     Third     Second     First  
    Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                        
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans                                        
Beginning balance, prior to                                        
adoption of CECL   $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316     $ 43,356     $ 30,482  
Impact of adopting CECL     -       -       -       -       9,594  
Beginning balance, after                                        
adoption of CECL     52,420       49,395       46,316       43,356       40,076  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Commercial business     (152 )     747       (88 )     (1,458 )     8,183  
Commercial mortgage     203       80       603       1,072       -  
Residential real estate loans     6       (3 )     (7 )     (6 )     88  
Residential real estate lines     70       -       -       -       (3 )
Consumer indirect     743       1,462       (115 )     1,175       1,756  
Other consumer     17       112       95       3       119  
    Total net charge-offs     887       2,398       488       786       10,143  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans     (1,705 )     5,423       3,567       3,746       13,423  
Ending balance   $ 49,828     $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316     $ 43,356  
                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                                        
  to average loans (annualized):                                        
Commercial business     -0.08 %     0.37 %     -0.04 %     -0.77 %     5.77 %
Commercial mortgage     0.06 %     0.03 %     0.20 %     0.38 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.06 %
Residential real estate lines     0.32 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %
Consumer indirect     0.36 %     0.69 %     -0.05 %     0.57 %     0.83 %
Other consumer     0.44 %     2.64 %     2.31 %     0.08 %     3.09 %
    Total loans     0.10 %     0.27 %     0.06 %     0.09 %     1.27 %
                                         
Supplemental information (1)                                        
Non-performing loans:                                        
Commercial business   $ 1,742     $ 1,975     $ 2,628     $ 4,918     $ 5,507  
Commercial mortgage     3,402       2,906       3,372       4,140       2,984  
Residential real estate loans     2,519       2,587       3,305       2,992       1,971  
Residential real estate lines     256       323       207       177       143  
Consumer indirect     1,482       1,495       1,244       868       1,777  
Other consumer     287       231       147       87       2  
    Total non-performing loans     9,688       9,517       10,903       13,182       12,384  
Foreclosed assets     2,966       2,966       2,999       679       749  
Total non-performing assets   $ 12,654     $ 12,483     $ 13,902     $ 13,861     $ 13,133  
                                         
Total non-performing loans                                        
to total loans     0.27 %     0.26 %     0.31 %     0.38 %     0.38 %
Total non-performing assets                                        
to total assets     0.24 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                        
to total loans     1.36 %     1.46 %     1.38 %     1.33 %     1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                        
to non-performing loans     514 %     551 %     453 %     351 %     350 %
                                         
                
(1)   At period end.
 


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    2021     2020  
    First     Fourth     Third     Second     First  
    Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                        
Total assets   $ 5,329,056     $ 4,912,306     $ 4,959,201     $ 4,680,930     $ 4,471,768  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                                        
assets, net     74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342       74,629  
Tangible assets   $ 5,254,528     $ 4,838,517     $ 4,885,139     $ 4,606,588     $ 4,397,139  
                                         
Ending tangible common equity:                                        
Common shareholders’ equity   $ 448,962     $ 451,035     $ 439,033     $ 430,717     $ 422,065  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible                                        
assets, net     74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342       74,629  
Tangible common equity   $ 374,434     $ 377,246     $ 364,971     $ 356,375     $ 347,436  
                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible                                        
assets (1)     7.13 %     7.80 %     7.47 %     7.74 %     7.90 %
                                         
Common shares outstanding     15,829       16,042       16,038       16,038       16,020  
Tangible common book value per                                        
share (2)   $ 23.66     $ 23.52     $ 22.76     $ 22.22     $ 21.69  
                                         
Average tangible assets:                                        
Average assets   $ 5,045,180     $ 4,992,886     $ 4,775,333     $ 4,624,360     $ 4,376,125  
Less: Average goodwill and other                                        
intangible assets, net     74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504       74,797  
Average tangible assets   $ 4,970,966     $ 4,918,944     $ 4,701,113     $ 4,549,856     $ 4,301,328  
                                         
Average tangible common equity:                                        
Average common equity   $ 451,311     $ 445,515     $ 437,948     $ 428,111     $ 423,888  
Less: Average goodwill and other                                        
intangible assets, net     74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504       74,797  
Average tangible common equity   $ 377,097     $ 371,573     $ 363,728     $ 353,607     $ 349,091  
                                         
Net income available to                                        
common shareholders   $ 20,345     $ 13,435     $ 11,908     $ 10,766     $ 762  
Return on average tangible common                                        
equity (3)     21.88 %     14.38 %     13.02 %     12.25 %     0.88 %
                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                        
Net income   $ 20,710     $ 13,800     $ 12,273     $ 11,132     $ 1,127  
Add: Income tax expense     5,347       1,688       2,940       2,441       322  
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses     (1,981 )     5,495       4,028       3,746       13,915  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 24,076     $ 20,983     $ 19,241     $ 17,319     $ 15,364  
                                         
Total loans excluding PPP loans:                                        
Total loans   $ 3,654,386     $ 3,595,138     $ 3,568,539     $ 3,485,821          
Less: Total PPP loans     255,595       247,951       264,138       261,468          
Total loans excluding PPP loans   $ 3,398,791     $ 3,347,187     $ 3,304,401     $ 3,224,352          
                                         
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 49,828     $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316          
Allowance for credit losses - loans to                                        
total loans excluding PPP loans (4)     1.47 %     1.57 %     1.49 %     1.44 %        

                
(1)  Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2)  Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)  Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
(4)  Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.

 


