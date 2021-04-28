First Northwest Bancorp Earns $3.1 Million, or $0.34 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2021; Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion and Strong Asset Quality; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank” or "First Fed"), today reported that net income increased 257.6% to $3.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $873,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter a year ago, and decreased compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter results reflected strong year-over-year revenue growth, core deposit growth and net interest margin expansion. The decrease from the prior period was primarily due to lower gains on sale of one-to-four family mortgages and available for sale investments, partially offset by increased net interest income and a lower provision for loan losses. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share outstanding, payable on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

“First Northwest Bancorp’s first quarter operating results were highlighted by strong revenue generation fueled by solid net interest income and core deposit growth,” stated Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO. “Despite ongoing pressures on loan and investment yields, net interest income increased $4.1 million, or 43.3%, over the first quarter of 2020, boosted by growth in earning assets, $362,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) income and a significant decline in cost of funds. We continue to generate organic commercial and consumer activity as we support our communities through an emerging recovery.”



“We are actively participating in the SBA’s current round of PPP funding that began in January 2021 and concludes at the end of May,” said Deines. “This round of SBA funding offers PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also “second draw” loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already used their initial PPP proceeds. We funded $32.4 million in second round PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2021)

First quarter net income was $3.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the preceding quarter and $873,000 in the year ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.34, compared to $0.41 per share in the preceding quarter and $0.09 per share in the first quarter a year ago.

Provision for loan losses was $500,000 in the first quarter, compared to $930,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Loans receivable increased 1.3% to $1.16 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 28.6% compared to $899.2 million a year ago, primarily due to growth in commercial real estate and commercial business loans, including PPP loans.

Deposits increased 7.6% during the quarter and increased 34.9% from one year prior, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021, due to successful organic and wholesale deposit-gathering strategies, including significant growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 76.8% in the last twelve months. Deposit balances benefitted from a second round of PPP and additional Federal stimulus payments during the quarter.

The cost of deposits for the first quarter decreased to 0.27% from 0.33% for fourth quarter 2020 and 0.85% in the first quarter of 2020.

Gain on sale of mortgage loans was $1.3 million for the first quarter compared to $2.3 million in the previous quarter and $383,000 in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting a modest slowdown in activity from the fourth quarter of 2020 and strong year-over-year quarterly mortgage originations, including refinance activity.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 135,837 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.89 per share for a total of $2.2 million, leaving 872,030 shares remaining under the 2020 Stock Repurchase Plan approved in October 2020.

Recent Developments

On March 22, 2021 the Company announced that First Fed has entered into an agreement with Sterling Bank and Trust of Southfield, Michigan to purchase its Bellevue, Washington branch, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The agreement includes the purchase of approximately $77.7 million in deposits as of the announcement date. First Fed expects to close the transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2021.



On April 16, 2021, the Company issued 29,719 shares of the Company’s common stock under the terms of an Amended and Restated Joint Venture Agreement dated April 15, 2021 (the “Joint Venture Agreement”) with the Bank, POM Peace of Mind, Inc. (“POM”), and Quin Ventures, Inc. (“Quin”). The shares were issued to POM and had a value of approximately $500,000. Under the Joint Venture Agreement, the Company and POM have established Quin to develop a digital financial wellness platform that will offer personal financial services to the general public. Under a related Marketing and Banking Services Agreement, Quin will promote the services offered through the digital financial wellness platform and the Bank will provide banking services to the customers who utilize the platform. The Marketing and Banking Services Agreement sets forth the terms governing the parties’ commercial and economic commitments and responsibilities, including the fees to be paid by the Bank to fund the costs of acquiring customers and the distribution of interchange fees. The Company has also committed to extend $15.0 million to Quin under a capital financing agreement and related promissory note.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $81.9 million, or 5.0%, to $1.74 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $339.4 million, or 24.3%, compared to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2020.



Cash and cash equivalents increased by $34.1 million, or 52.4%, to $99.3 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $65.2 million as of December 31, 2020, as the result of gross proceeds of $40.0 million from the issuance of subordinated debt as well an increase in deposits of $101.3 million offset by increases to investment securities and loans receivable.



Investment securities increased $29.2 million to $393.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $364.3 million three months earlier, and increased $76.0 million compared to $317.5 million at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, municipal bonds totaled $132.5 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 33.7%. The estimated average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 7.5 years, and the average repricing term was approximately 5.3 years.



“We continue to utilize the investment portfolio as a means to generate additional interest income,” said Geri Bullard, EVP/Chief Financial Officer. “We began adding to the investment portfolio a year ago as credit spreads widened, to deploy excess cash and prudently manage the balance sheet.”



Securities consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Available for Sale at Fair Value Municipal bonds $ 132,492 $ 127,862 $ 52,254 $ 4,630 $ 80,238 U.S. government and agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,913 — — 1,913 1,913 U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency) 65,910 63,820 42,125 2,090 23,785 Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) 17,505 29,280 34,073 (11,775 ) (16,568 ) Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 43,890 35,510 9,439 8,380 34,451 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) 17,566 18,564 25,363 (998 ) (7,797 ) Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 74,016 62,683 145,139 11,333 (71,123 ) Corporate issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS corporate) 40,203 26,577 9,127 13,626 31,076 Total securities available for sale $ 393,495 $ 364,296 $ 317,520 $ 29,199 $ 75,975

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $14.5 million, or 1.3%, to $1.16 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.14 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $257.3 million, or 28.6%, from $899.2 million a year ago. “Our lending team did an excellent job growing the loan portfolio despite a competitive operating environment, with total loans increasing 28.6% over the last twelve months,” said Randy Riffle, EVP/Chief Lending Officer. “Additionally, new PPP loan production from the SBA’s latest round contributed meaningfully to loan production, with $32.4 million in new PPP loans funded during the first quarter.” Commercial business loans decreased $17.2 million during the quarter as the result of a decrease of $41.6 million in the Northpointe Mortgage Participation program offset by an increase of $24.7 in PPP loans.



The Company originated $66.3 million in residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $37.0 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.85%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $95.7 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $59.3 million, with an average gross margin of 3.01%. “Mortgage banking activity exceeded the first quarter of 2020, bucking seasonal trends, especially for refinances of existing mortgages as interest rates remain historically low,” said Kelly Liske, Chief Banking Officer.



Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Real Estate: One to four family $ 295,831 $ 309,828 $ 302,688 $ (13,997 ) $ (6,857 ) Multi-family 162,487 162,467 88,794 20 73,693 Commercial real estate 296,826 296,574 260,321 252 36,505 Construction and land 157,316 123,627 48,565 33,689 108,751 Total real estate loans 912,460 892,496 700,368 19,964 212,092 Consumer: Home equity 33,713 33,103 35,260 610 (1,547 ) Auto and other consumer 139,134 128,233 114,194 10,901 24,940 Total consumer loans 172,847 161,336 149,454 11,511 23,393 Commercial business 83,033 100,201 55,853 (17,168 ) 27,180 Total loans 1,168,340 1,154,033 905,675 14,307 262,665 Less: Net deferred loan fees 4,983 4,346 433 637 4,550 Premium on purchased loans, net (7,347 ) (6,129 ) (4,742 ) (1,218 ) (2,605 ) Allowance for loan losses 14,265 13,847 10,830 418 3,435 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,156,439 $ 1,141,969 $ 899,154 $ 14,470 $ 257,285

The sectors most heavily impacted by the pandemic include hospitality; restaurant and food services; and lessors of commercial real estate to these businesses. The table below presents selected information on loans to these industries as of March 31, 2021.

Industry % of Total

Loan

Portfolio Loan Balance Number

of Loans Average

Loan-to-Value (In thousands)

Hospitality 4.4 % $50,332 14 60.6 % Restaurant and food services 0.2 1,907 6 64.8 Lessors of commercial real estate to hospitality, restaurant, and retail establishments 4.3 48,103 27 52.3

The table below presents selected information on loans that remained on COVID-19 deferrals at the periods indicated.

% of Total

Loan Portfolio Deferred Loan

Balance

Number

of Loans

(In thousands)

June 30, 2020 12.9 % $128,420 297 September 30, 2020 13.9 149,542 183 December 31, 2020 0.2 2,349 19 March 31, 2021 0.7 8,052 4

Total deposits increased $101.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $370.9 million, or 34.9%, when compared to $1.06 billion a year ago. Savings accounts increased 12.3% compared to a year ago to $186.2 million at March 31, 2021, and represented 13.0% of total deposits; transaction accounts increased 62.8% compared to a year ago to $466.1 million at March 31, 2021, and represented 32.5% of total deposits; money market accounts increased 95.6% compared to a year ago to $495.3 million, and represented 34.5% of total deposits; and certificates of deposit decreased 19.9% compared to a year ago to $287.2 million at quarter-end, and represented 20.0% of total deposits.



“Deposit balances remain at record levels as we experienced growth with existing customers and developed new deposit relationships,” said Bullard. “We strategically increased noninterest-bearing and other core deposits to manage overall funding costs. We lowered our total cost of funds over the quarter by shifting our deposit mix more toward non-maturity deposits.” Total cost of funds improved to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.38% for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Deposits consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Savings $ 186,173 $ 164,434 $ 165,747 $ 21,739 $ 20,426 Transaction accounts 466,143 431,171 286,283 34,972 179,860 Money market accounts 495,265 429,143 253,198 66,122 242,067 Certificates of deposit 287,226 308,769 358,677 (21,543 ) (71,451 ) Total deposits $ 1,434,807 $ 1,333,517 $ 1,063,905 $ 101,290 $ 370,902

On March 25, 2021, the Company completed its private placement of $40.0 million of 3.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and provided $20.0 million to the Bank as Tier 1 capital. “We believe this capital will serve us well as we continue to grow the Company and enhance our footprint and product offerings,” said Deines.



Total shareholders' equity was $182.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $186.4 million three months earlier, and $167.2 million a year earlier. The decrease in equity was driven by reduced other comprehensive income of $5.2 million due to a decrease in the unrealized gain on investments of $3.5 million and a $1.7 million adjustment reflecting the recognition of prior service cost related to First Fed’s transfer out of a multiemployer pension plan into a single employer plan. The decrease in equity compared to the prior quarter was also a result of stock buybacks during the first quarter of 2021. Book value per common share was $17.86 at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.20 at December 31, 2020 and $16.02 at March 31, 2020.

Operating Results

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.76%, and a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 6.70%, compared to 0.97% and 8.32%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 0.27% and 1.94%, respectively, in the first quarter a year ago.



Total interest income increased to $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $14.0 million in the previous quarter and $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans increased due to loan growth compared to the prior quarter. Quarter over quarter, the yield on average loans receivable increased by 2 basis points. Total interest expense was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in interest expense was due to the decline in the cost of total deposits to 27 basis points from 34 basis points in the prior quarter and 85 basis points the first quarter one year ago.



Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased 6.4% during the quarter to $13.5 million, compared to $12.7 million for the preceding quarter, and increased 43.3% compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter a year ago. “The first round of PPP expired on August 8, 2020, and as of March 31, 2021, we received from the SBA proceeds on forgiven loans totaling $16.6 million. Approximately $177,000 of the income recognized during the first quarter was related to deferred fees associated with PPP loan payoffs, compared to $182,000 of the income related to deferred fees associated with PPP loan payoffs in the prior quarter,” added Riffle.



While asset quality improved during the last twelve months, additional loan growth and the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses resulted in a $500,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $930,000 for the preceding quarter, and a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.



The net interest margin expanded 2 basis point to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased 37 basis points compared to 3.11% for the first quarter in 2020. “Despite a challenging interest rate environment, our earning asset mix enhancements as well as substantially reducing our cost of funds helped increase our net interest margin over the past twelve months,” said Bullard.



The yield on earning assets decreased 3 basis points to 3.78% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased 19 basis points from 3.97% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to lower yields on the investment portfolio and loans, which was offset by higher average loan balances. The yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.43% for the first quarter of 2021, from 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased from 4.52% for the first quarter of 2020 due to a decline in the overall rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 7 basis points to 0.40% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.47% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased 71 basis points from 1.11% for the first quarter in 2020.



Noninterest income decreased 41.7% to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 16.7% compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter a year ago. The first quarter of 2021 included a $1.3 million gain on sale of loans compared to a $2.3 million gain on sale of loans in the preceding quarter and a $383,000 gain on sale of loans in the first quarter a year ago. Noninterest income growth during the fourth quarter of 2020 also included a $912,000 gain on sale of investment securities. Loan and deposit service fees, the second largest component of noninterest income, totaled $837,000 for the first quarter 2021, compared to $940,000 for the preceding quarter and $881,000 for the first quarter a year ago.



Noninterest expense totaled $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $11.7 million for the preceding quarter and $9.4 million for the first quarter a year ago. The quarterly increase reflects higher compensation expense, including salaries, commissions and benefits. Also impacting operating expenses for the first quarter was the implementation of new technology enhancements for loan and deposit account applications through the use of digital and mobile banking products.

Capital Ratios and Credit Quality

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2021. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2021, were 15.1 % and 16.3%, respectively. The Company distributed $20.0 million to the Bank as Tier 1 capital.



Nonperforming loans decreased to $2.1 million at March 31, 2021, from $2.3 million at December 31, 2020. The percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 668.1%, at March 31, 2021, from 609.2% at December 31, 2020, and 622.4% at March 31, 2020. Classified loans increased $6.6 million during the current quarter to $14.1 million at March 31, 2021, due to one substandard commercial real estate loan. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.2% at March 31, 2021, which was unchanged compared to three months and one year earlier.

About the Company

First Northwest is a bank holding company that primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Our business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, diversifying our loan product mix, expanding our deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing our infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of our customers.









FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,827 $ 13,508 $ 15,531 17.2 % 1.9 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 83,444 51,647 91,633 61.6 -8.9 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 393,495 364,296 317,520 8.0 23.9 Loans held for sale 4,037 3,753 4,531 7.6 -10.9 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $14,265, $13,847, and $10,830) 1,156,439 1,141,969 899,154 1.3 28.6 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 3,997 5,977 7,581 -33.1 -47.3 Accrued interest receivable 6,251 6,966 4,124 -10.3 51.6 Premises and equipment, net 14,795 14,785 14,231 0.1 4.0 Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,309 2,120 843 8.9 173.9 Bank-owned life insurance, net 38,596 38,353 30,355 0.6 27.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,103 10,975 11,436 55.8 49.6 Total assets $ 1,736,293 $ 1,654,349 $ 1,396,939 5.0 % 24.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,434,807 $ 1,333,517 $ 1,063,905 7.6 % 34.9 % FHLB advances 50,000 109,977 150,021 -54.5 -66.7 Subordinated debt 39,310 — — 100.0 100.0 Accrued interest payable 84 53 194 58.5 -56.7 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,994 23,303 15,225 20.1 83.9 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,000 1,116 443 79.2 351.5 Total liabilities 1,554,195 1,467,966 1,229,788 5.9 26.4 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,195,644 at March 31, 2021; issued and outstanding 10,247,185 at December 31, 2020; and issued and outstanding 10,432,963 at March 31, 2020 102 102 104 0.0 -1.9 Additional paid-in capital 96,499 97,412 99,479 -0.9 -3.0 Retained earnings 94,363 92,657 85,549 1.8 10.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 199 5,442 (8,256 ) -96.3 102.4 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (9,065 ) (9,230 ) (9,725 ) 1.8 6.8 Total shareholders' equity 182,098 186,383 167,151 -2.3 8.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,736,293 $ 1,654,349 $ 1,396,939 5.0 % 24.3 %









FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 12,541 $ 11,894 $ 9,836 5.4 % 27.5 % Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities 464 437 959 6.2 -51.6 Interest on investment securities 1,570 1,581 1,069 -0.7 46.9 Interest on deposits in banks 13 9 68 44.4 -80.9 FHLB dividends 45 56 47 -19.6 -4.3 Total interest income 14,633 13,977 11,979 4.7 22.2 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 934 1,079 2,138 -13.4 -56.3 FHLB advances 191 221 434 -13.6 -56.0 Subordinated debt 25 — — 100.0 100.0 Total interest expense 1,150 1,300 2,572 -11.5 -55.3 Net interest income 13,483 12,677 9,407 6.4 43.3 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 500 930 1,266 -46.2 -60.5 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,983 11,747 8,141 10.5 59.5 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 837 940 881 -11.0 -5.0 Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization 30 146 15 -79.5 100.0 Net gain on sale of loans 1,337 2,324 383 -42.5 249.1 Net gain on sale of investment securities — 912 605 -100.0 -100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 244 249 328 -2.0 -25.6 Other income 256 67 106 282.1 141.5 Total noninterest income 2,704 4,638 2,318 -41.7 16.7 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 7,295 7,193 5,361 1.4 36.1 Data processing 739 691 690 6.9 7.1 Occupancy and equipment 1,623 1,663 1,351 -2.4 20.1 Supplies, postage, and telephone 242 236 211 2.5 14.7 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 261 271 174 -3.7 50.0 Advertising 445 572 272 -22.2 63.6 Professional fees 522 408 400 27.9 30.5 FDIC insurance premium 148 89 — 66.3 100.0 FHLB prepayment penalty — — 210 n/a -100.0 Other 819 596 713 37.4 14.9 Total noninterest expense 12,094 11,719 9,382 3.2 28.9 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,593 4,666 1,077 -23.0 233.6 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 473 850 204 -44.4 131.9 NET INCOME $ 3,120 $ 3,816 $ 873 -18.2 % 257.4 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.09 -17.1 % 277.8 %









FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.56 % 0.27 % Return on average equity 6.70 8.32 8.22 4.60 1.94 Average interest rate spread 3.38 3.35 3.22 2.90 2.86 Net interest margin (2) 3.48 3.46 3.36 3.10 3.11 Efficiency ratio (3) 74.7 67.7 60.9 72.3 80.0 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.6 131.7 130.9 129.5 130.1 Book value per common share $ 17.86 $ 18.20 $ 17.65 $ 17.07 $ 16.02 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (5) 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5) 668.1 609.2 419.9 360.8 622.4 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans — — — — — Capital ratios (First Fed): Tier 1 leverage 11.2 % 10.3 % 10.5 % 10.9 % 11.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 15.1 13.4 14.7 15.1 16.8 Tier 1 risk-based 15.1 13.4 14.7 15.1 16.8 Total risk-based 16.3 14.6 16.0 16.4 18.1 Other Information: Average total assets $ 1,645,806 $ 1,567,521 $ 1,488,723 $ 1,401,500 $ 1,287,529 Average total loans 1,144,230 1,089,505 1,009,210 938,646 876,135 Average interest-earning assets 1,549,316 1,466,103 1,401,090 1,305,437 1,208,314 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 283,204 245,024 218,615 196,698 159,214 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,092,114 1,032,608 1,009,041 936,968 849,196 Average interest-bearing liabilities 58,629 80,731 61,244 71,170 79,659 Average equity 186,171 183,424 178,887 172,009 179,614 Average shares - basic 9,094,354 9,214,965 9,257,252 9,373,253 9,624,727 Average shares - diluted 9,185,725 9,258,109 9,263,975 9,408,123 9,676,377





(1) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (5) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





