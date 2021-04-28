Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,777 in the last 365 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights

  • Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.24 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.2 million, or $0.88 diluted EPS, reflecting a record high
  • Completed the acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. (“LINCO”) and its subsidiary Providence Bank (“Providence”) on February 22, 2021
  • Solid quarter of wealth management and insurance revenues drives noninterest income to 33% of total
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share

“We kicked off 2021 on a positive note with a strong financial performance, including record high adjusted earnings driven by successes across our business lines,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter was highlighted by the closing of the LINCO acquisition where we met both our timing and financial targets. The reception from customers has been very good and the teams have been working extremely well together as we prepare for a mid-May bank system conversion.”

“We also had a strong start to the year in our farm management business and continued to play an important role in assisting our clients with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our commitment to our customers and communities is evident with the success we have had in the PPP program for both existing and new customers. We have had employees working long hours to help customers and added $107.4 million in loans under the new round of PPP, while working with borrowers from the previous rounds to process forgiveness applications. The First Mid team demonstrated how much it can accomplish within an unprecedented operating environment and I am proud of all the work they have done to support our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $3.3 million, or 9.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income increased by $3.2 million and interest expense declined by $0.1 million from the previous quarter. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the addition of Providence for the period subsequent to closing on February 22, 2021. Accretion income increased by $0.9 million in the quarter to $1.2 million. This was offset by a decline in PPP fee income of $0.9 million to $2.3 million in total. At quarter end, the Company had $7.5 million of deferred fee income on PPP loans remaining. Interest expense declined, despite the addition of Providence, driven by additional reductions in money market and savings products and continuing to allow wholesale time deposit and FHLB advances to mature without replacement.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $6.9 million, or 23.1%. The increase was primarily the result of the addition of Providence, the additional income from the PPP, and the active management to lower funding costs.            

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.16% for the first quarter of 2021, which was one basis point lower compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields declined by six basis points on higher cash liquidity invested at lower yields. The higher liquidity was primarily driven by additional government stimulus in the quarter. Average cost of funds declined by five basis points as the company continues to allow wholesale time deposits and FHLB advances to mature and lowered certain product rates during the period.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 35 basis points with earning asset yields down 59 basis points and average cost of funds lower by 24 basis points. The current quarter included $2.3 million of PPP fee income that did not exist in the first quarter of 2020 and accretion income was higher by $0.3 million compared to the same period last year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.94 billion, representing an increase of $804.7 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Providence, which had $817.2 million, net of the discount, at quarter end. Excluding Providence, loans declined $12.5 million in the quarter and PPP loans increased $35.3 million. The Company had $72.1 million of the initial PPP loans forgiven and/or pay down in the period, while it added $107.4 million in the new PPP program. Total PPP loans ended the period at $259.7 million, which included $56.1 million for Providence. Overall, the loan growth pipeline has improved, but payoffs have increased as well. A combination of stimulus and PPP income has helped borrowers reduce debt and the stronger Ag economy has driven farmers to pay down borrowings to improve their overall balance sheets.   

The Company continues to see its loan deferrals trending lower. As of April 23, 2021, outstanding deferrals totaled $45.8 million, or 1.2% of the loan portfolio. Hotels represent the largest deferral category at 90% of the total outstanding deferrals. A majority of the remaining deferrals are expected to return to full principal and interest over the next three months. All but one of the remaining deferrals are paying interest with only principal deferred.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continue to reflect a strong credit culture. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses, excluding $259.7 million of PPP loans, was 1.50% of total loans, excluding 25 basis points of credit discount. Also at quarter end, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81%, and the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 173.3%. Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased with the addition of Providence. Excluding Providence, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets were essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.78% at quarter end. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million during the first quarter compared to $0.6 million in the prior quarter. During the quarter, the Company recognized significant improvement in its classified loans. Excluding Providence, special mention loans decreased $14.0 million to $123.8 million and substandard loans decreased $9.3 million to $50.2 million.

Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $12.1 million in the first quarter. The Company recorded $11.5 million for the non-PCD CECL requirement tied to the Providence acquisition. The allowance for credit losses increased $13.5 million to $55.4 million in the quarter. In addition to the non-PCD requirement related to the Providence acquisition, the Company added $2.1 million in PCD reserve through purchase accounting.   

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $4.74 billion, which represented an increase of $1.04 billion from the prior quarter primarily from the addition of Providence, which had $870.4 million in deposits at quarter end. Excluding Providence, total deposits increased $174.5 million driven primarily from increases related to the government stimulus efforts. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.36% for the quarter compared to 0.41% in the prior quarter and 0.60% in the first quarter of 2020. The Company continues to see opportunities to reprice CD’s lower as well as allow wholesale CD’s to mature.               

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $17.7 million compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the prior quarter was partially due to the addition of Providence and the seasonally higher insurance revenue. Wealth management had a solid quarter of farm management fee income on higher commodity prices. Both the wealth management and insurance business are well diversified in their revenue sources and deliver consistent cash flows. These two businesses represent approximately 60% of the Company’s noninterest income providing significant diversification for the Company. The quarter also included an increase in debit card fee income as more businesses came off of pandemic restrictions allowing for more consumer spending. Service charges declined with additional stimulus in the quarter and mortgage banking was lower on higher interest rates.     

In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 7.5%. The year-over-year increase was driven by the addition of Providence, higher farm management fee income within the wealth management division, an increase in mortgage banking and debit card usage. These were offset by lower insurance revenues, service charges and securities gains.         

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the first quarter totaled $37.6 million compared to $30.3 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Providence, non-recurring acquisition costs of $2.6 million, and higher incentive compensation.   

In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expenses increased $9.9 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Providence, non-recurring acquisition costs and higher incentive compensation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2021 was 61.2% compared to 58.3% in the prior quarter and 56.8% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.75%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.74%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.33%
Leverage ratio 9.84%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.205 payable on June 1, 2021 for shareholders of record on May 18, 2021.  

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., Providence Bank, First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $5.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements:
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”), such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the closed transaction between First Mid and LINCO will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of LINCO with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the government, commercial customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com 

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com 


- Tables Follow -

           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
  As of
                       
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2021       2020       2020  
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,017     $ 417,281     $ 182,027  
Investment securities   1,099,532       887,169       646,744  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   3,943,099       3,138,419       2,744,298  
Less allowance for loan losses   (55,418 )     (41,910 )     (32,876 )
Net loans   3,887,681       3,096,509       2,711,422  
Premises and equipment, net   86,654       58,206       59,359  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   138,606       128,120       132,199  
Bank owned life insurance   124,925       68,955       67,656  
Other assets   89,855       70,108       65,424  
Total assets $ 5,837,270     $ 4,726,348     $ 3,864,831  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 1,185,181     $ 936,926     $ 642,384  
Interest bearing   3,552,512       2,755,858       2,266,243  
Total deposits   4,737,693       3,692,784       2,908,627  
Repurchase agreement with customers   212,503       206,937       231,649  
Other borrowings   116,861       93,969       124,921  
Junior subordinated debentures   19,069       19,027       18,900  
Subordinated debt   94,289       94,253       -  
Other liabilities   54,971       51,150       47,683  
Total liabilities   5,235,386       4,158,120       3,331,780  
           
Total stockholders' equity   601,884       568,228       533,051  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,837,270     $ 4,726,348     $ 3,864,831  
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2021   2020
Interest income:      
Interest and fees on loans $ 35,886   $ 30,027  
Interest on investment securities   4,842     4,589  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   88     125  
Total interest income   40,816     34,741  
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits   2,484     3,861  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   70     194  
Interest on other borrowings   374     595  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   140     218  
Interest on subordinated debt   984     0  
Total interest expense   4,052     4,868  
Net interest income   36,764     29,873  
Provision for loan losses   12,136     5,481  
Net interest income after provision for loan   24,628     24,392  
Non-interest income:      
Wealth management revenues   4,926     3,626  
Insurance commissions   5,857     6,621  
Service charges   1,364     1,778  
Securities gains, net   4     531  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,409     308  
ATM/debit card revenue   2,699     1,987  
Other   1,490     1,659  
Total non-interest income   17,749     16,510  
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits   23,487     16,500  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   4,970     4,242  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   78     (46 )
FDIC insurance   452     93  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,220     1,295  
Stationary and supplies   316     268  
Legal and professional expense   1,402     1,398  
Marketing and donations   502     481  
Other   5,173     3,500  
Total non-interest expense   37,600     27,731  
Income before income taxes   4,777     13,171  
Income taxes   668     3,172  
Net income $ 4,109   $ 9,999  
       
Per Share Information      
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.24     0.60  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding   17,299,927     16,693,183  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   17,352,947     16,740,091  
       


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 35,886   $ 33,254     $ 32,151   $ 31,382     $ 30,027  
Interest on investment securities     4,842     4,226       4,074     4,077       4,589  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     88     90       70     76       125  
Total interest income     40,816     37,570       36,295     35,535       34,741  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits     2,484     2,617       3,168     3,105       3,861  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     70     68       68     158       194  
Interest on other borrowings     374     371       395     516       595  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     140     143       147     174       218  
Interest on subordinated debt     984     931       -     -       -  
Total interest expense     4,052     4,130       3,778     3,953       4,868  
Net interest income     36,764     33,440       32,517     31,582       29,873  
Provision for loan losses     12,136     603       3,883     6,136       5,481  
Net interest income after provision for loan     24,628     32,837       28,634     25,446       24,392  
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management revenues     4,926     5,232       3,468     3,827       3,626  
Insurance commissions     5,857     3,477       3,291     4,088       6,621  
Service charges     1,364     1,527       1,446     1,111       1,778  
Securities gains, net     4     193       95     287       531  
Mortgage banking revenues     1,409     1,870       1,661     1,236       308  
ATM/debit card revenue     2,699     2,369       2,367     2,239       1,987  
Other     1,490     879       1,250     1,097       1,659  
Total non-interest income     17,749     15,547       13,578     13,885       16,510  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     23,487     19,151       15,346     15,455       16,500  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     4,970     3,962       4,363     4,141       4,242  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     78     (20 )     110     (2 )     (46 )
FDIC insurance     452     458       469     289       93  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,220     1,200       1,277     1,290       1,295  
Stationary and supplies     316     275       262     275       268  
Legal and professional expense     1,402     1,220       1,320     1,489       1,398  
Marketing and donations     502     434       387     314       481  
Other     5,173     3,651       3,393     2,847       3,500  
Total non-interest expense     37,600     30,331       26,927     26,098       27,731  
Income before income taxes     4,777     18,053       15,285     13,233       13,171  
Income taxes     668     4,484       3,720     3,096       3,172  
Net income   $ 4,109   $ 13,569     $ 11,565   $ 10,137     $ 9,999  
                     
Per Share Information                    
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.24   $ 0.81     $ 0.69   $ 0.61     $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.24     0.81       0.69     0.60       0.60  
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding     17,299,927     16,735,926       16,728,191     16,709,886       16,693,183  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     17,352,947     16,779,129       16,775,099     16,756,794       16,740,091  
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                   
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                                         
Loan Portfolio                                        
Construction and land development   $ 165,376     $ 122,479     $ 167,515     $ 180,934     $ 123,326  
Farm real estate loans     269,652       254,341       256,230       251,382       242,891  
1-4 Family residential properties     412,470       325,762       339,172       342,036       325,128  
Multifamily residential properties     297,984       189,632       139,255       141,015       139,734  
Commercial real estate     1,402,885       1,174,300       1,177,571       1,123,540       1,002,868  
Loans secured by real estate     2,548,367       2,066,514       2,079,743       2,038,907       1,833,947  
Agricultural operating loans     121,070       137,352       141,074       149,043       139,136  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,017,400       738,313       807,668       811,169       565,789  
Consumer loans     91,705       78,002       80,348       82,084       82,104  
All other loans     164,557       118,238       127,414       124,059       123,322  
Total loans     3,943,099       3,138,419       3,236,247       3,205,262       2,744,298  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,185,181     $ 936,926     $ 837,602     $ 817,623     $ 642,384  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,268,882       1,031,183       1,053,691       938,710       827,387  
Savings deposits     668,098       499,427       485,241       474,545       441,998  
Money Market     803,946       748,179       736,262       625,361       441,381  
Time deposits     811,586       477,069       507,040       529,588       555,477  
Total deposits     4,737,693       3,692,784       3,619,836       3,385,827       2,908,627  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 31,984     $ 28,123     $ 22,439     $ 23,096     $ 24,463  
Non-performing assets     45,323       30,616       24,712       25,397       27,306  
Net charge-offs     702       608       349       631       1,188  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   173.27 %     149.02 %     186.80 %     166.18 %     134.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.50%1   1.41%1   1.41%1   1.30%1     1.20 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.90 %     0.69 %     0.72 %     0.89 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.78 %     0.65 %     0.55 %     0.57 %     0.71 %
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     18,042,256       16,741,208       16,731,684       16,728,190       16,702,484  
Book value per common share   $ 33.36     $ 33.94     $ 33.53     $ 32.84     $ 31.91  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   25.68       26.29       25.80       25.02       24.00  
Market price of stock     43.93       33.66       24.95       26.23       23.74  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 5,837,270     $ 4,367,717     $ 4,130,186     $ 4,093,511     $ 3,492,271  
Average earning assets     4,769,975       4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)   3.52 %     3.58 %     3.56 %     3.68 %     4.11 %
Average rate on cost of funds     0.36 %     0.41 %     0.39 %     0.43 %     0.60 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2)     3.16 %     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %
Return on average assets     0.32 %     1.18 %     1.03 %     0.94 %     1.05 %
Return on average common equity     2.78 %     9.66 %     8.31 %     7.47 %     7.48 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)     61.20 %     58.27 %     54.66 %     53.70 %     56.81 %
Full-time equivalent employees     983       824       816       828       835  
                     
                     
1 Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended March 2021
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 278,295     $ 74   0.11 %
Federal funds sold   1,316       -   0.03 %
Certificates of deposits investments   2,695       14   2.14 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   761,727       3,249   1.71 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   248,188       2,016   3.25 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   3,477,754       36,058   4.20 %
           
Total interest earning assets   4,769,975       41,411   3.52 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   84,392          
Premises and equipment   68,282          
Other nonearning assets   296,284          
Allowance for loan losses   (46,735 )        
           
Total assets $ 5,172,198          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 1,876,378     $ 886   0.19 %
Savings deposits   579,632       136   0.10 %
Time deposits   623,852       1,462   0.95 %
Total interest bearing deposits   3,079,862       2,484   0.33 %
Repurchase agreements   198,670       70   0.14 %
FHLB advances   102,081       374   1.49 %
Federal funds purchased   -       -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   94,266       984   4.23 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   19,041       140   2.98 %
Other borrowings   -       -   0.00 %
Total borrowings   414,058       1,568   1.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,493,920       4,052   0.47 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,033,741     Average cost of funds 0.36 %
Other liabilities   54,346          
Stockholders' equity   590,191          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 5,172,198          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 37,359   3.05 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.11 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.16 %
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 36,764     $ 33,440     $ 32,517     $ 31,582     $ 29,873  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     37,359       34,040       33,084       32,118       30,393  
Average earning assets     4,769,975       4,238,388       4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.16 %     3.17 %     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %
                     
                     
Common stockholder's equity   $ 601,884     $ 568,228     $ 561,009     $ 549,273     $ 533,051  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     138,606       128,120       129,287       130,656       132,199  
Common shares outstanding     18,042       16,741       16,732       16,728       16,702  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 25.68     $ 26.29     $ 25.80     $ 25.02     $ 24.00  
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
    2021
   2020
   2020
   2020
   2020
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                    
Net Income - GAAP   $ 4,109     $ 13,569     $ 11,565     $ 10,137     $ 9,999  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                    
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense   9,072       -       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     2,036       292       69       204       110  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 11,108     $ 292     $ 69     $ 204     $ 110  
                     
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 15,217     $ 13,861     $ 11,634     $ 10,341     $ 10,109  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.88     $ 0.83     $ 0.69     $ 0.62     $ 0.60  
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                    
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 37,600     $ 30,331     $ 26,927     $ 26,098     $ 27,731  
Foreclosed property income (expense)     (78 )     20       (110 )     2       46  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,220 )     (1,200 )     (1,277 )     (1,290 )     (1,295 )
integration and acquisition expenses     (2,578 )     (369 )     (87 )     (259 )     (139 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 33,724     $ 28,782     $ 25,453     $ 24,551     $ 26,343  
                     
Net interest income -GAAP   $ 36,764     $ 33,440     $ 32,517     $ 31,582     $ 29,873  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)     595       601       566       537       520  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 37,359     $ 34,041     $ 33,083     $ 32,119     $ 30,393  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP   $ 17,749     $ 15,547     $ 13,578     $ 13,885     $ 16,510  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     (4 )     (193 )     (95 )     (287 )     (531 )
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 17,745     $ 15,354     $ 13,483     $ 13,598     $ 15,979  
                     
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 55,104     $ 49,395     $ 46,566     $ 45,717     $ 46,372  
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     61.20 %     58.27 %     54.66 %     53.70 %     56.81 %
                     
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.          


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.