ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of ORIC-101 in Combination with Nab-paclitaxel at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that two abstracts highlighting preliminary results from the Phase 1b study of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel have been accepted for poster presentations during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 4 - 8, 2021.



“We are pleased to participate in the 2021 ASCO program and report initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, our glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with nab-paclitaxel in patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “This represents the first of two data readouts from our two ongoing Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101. We expect to report initial data from the second trial, ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in prostate cancer, in the second half of this year.”

Poster Presentations:

Presentation Title: Initial results from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with nab-paclitaxel in patients with advanced solid tumors

Date and Time (On-Demand): June 4, 2021 (6:00 am PT)

Abstract Number: 2553

Presentation Title: Biomarker results supporting selection of RP2D from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with nab-paclitaxel in patients with advanced solid tumors

Date and Time (On-Demand): June 4, 2021 (6:00 am PT)

Abstract Number: 3110

The posters will be available at www.oricpharma.com/publications following presentation at the meeting.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected timing of reporting initial data and biomarker results from the ORIC-101 clinical trial in combination with nab-paclitaxel and the initial data from the ORIC-101 clinical trial in combination with enzalutamide, and statements by the company’s president and chief executive officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-101, ORIC-533, ORIC-944, ORIC-114 or any other product candidates to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on ORIC’s operations, including clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of ORIC’s license agreements; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2021, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

