Axcient’s CEO David Bennett Recognized as 2021 Titan100

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient, has been named a 2021 Titan100. The Titan100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-Level Executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.



“It is an honor to be named a 2021 Titan100,” said Bennett. “The past year has been challenging and rewarding, and we’ve had to rethink how we lead, pivot fast, and navigate through the complexities. At Axcient, we continue to innovate to help our business partners emerge stronger as we pave a new path forward and invest in modern solutions.”

Collectively the 2021 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 127,000 individuals and generate over $15.9 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on July 22, 2021 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their achievements and contributions to Colorado’s business community and beyond. These executives were forced to navigate the daunting effects of a worldwide pandemic, and their leadership was tested. The Titan100 have proven their ability to adapt, innovate, and grow. We congratulate this year’s list of prestigious honorees,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

