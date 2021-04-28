Delegates from six continents will attend AMMF’s Virtual 2021 European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference

AMMF’s Virtual 2021 European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference AMMF - The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity

The annual AMMF #Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Conference will be held virtually this year on 13–14 May 2021.

STANSTED, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, AMMF’s 2021 European Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Conference will be virtual, and with delegates from six continents of the world set to attend, the charity is extending its reach further than ever before.

The AMMF team has compiled a wide-ranging two-day programme for this year’s event, covering all aspects of CCA and will welcome HCPs, patients and industry on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 May, 2021. There will be more than 30 leading CCA experts presenting in the main programme, from not only the UK and Europe, but also from across the world.

2021 Conference itinerary and highlights

Day One, Thursday 13th May: The opening day of the Conference will feature presentations on important diagnostic and treatment updates, including the current state of play with transplantation, molecular profiling and targeted therapies, and clinical trials. An ‘Ask the Expert’ session especially geared towards CCA patients, but open to all delegates, will give the opportunity for participants to raise questions to the brilliant and highly experienced panel of experts.

In addition, there will also be a nutrition session, packed with expert advice and important hints and tips - these are sessions not to miss!

Day Two, Friday 14th May: The second day of the Conference will focus on the international aspects of CCA, with presentations on latest CCA developments and scientific research for the disease in Thailand and in China, as well as some special updates from across Europe.

Furthermore, representatives from six AMMF-funded research teams will provide updates on their invaluable, novel cholangiocarcinoma work, which has continued despite the difficulties of the last year.

Throughout the two days of the Conference, both a virtual exhibition hall and a poster hall will be available for delegates. As AMMF has received some hugely impressive abstracts this year, hearing the researchers presenting their work in the poster hall is a must.

As the cholangiocarcinoma patient is at the heart of all AMMF’s work, they are always an integral part of the annual Conference. This year, two guests who have had cholangiocarcinoma will be sharing their personal stories with delegates, and both are truly inspirational and compelling.

Helen Morement, CEO of AMMF says, “CCA medics, scientists and researchers from all over the world would normally gather in person to attend meetings and conferences, but things have been very different over the past year, forcing many events to take place online. Though it may have proved a daunting change at first, our 2021 virtual conference will continue, in line with all our annual conferences, to be a vital and important platform to showcase the latest discoveries in CCA research and medicine, bringing a global cohort of experts from different institutions closer together with patients, and with those working with this most challenging of cancers.”

To see the full programme for AMMF’s Virtual European CCA Conference, click here. Further details, including how to register, can be found on AMMF’s website here.

AMMF’s 2021 Conference is sponsored by Incyte, QED, Helsinn, Taiho Oncology, Merck, AstraZeneca, NuCana and Zymeworks, who continue to support the charity during these difficult times, as well as advancing care and treatment in CCA.

About AMMF

AMMF was founded and registered as a charity with the Charity Commission in 2002 (registered charity no 1091915). AMMF is the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, dedicated to tackling this devastating cancer on all fronts: providing information and support, campaigning to raise awareness, and encouraging and supporting research.

In recent years, an enormous and extremely worrying worldwide increase in cholangiocarcinoma’s incidence has been noted. Latest figures show there were 2,161 deaths caused by cholangiocarcinoma in 2013 in England alone (NCIN/Cancer52 report). The incidence appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people, and the cause of this ongoing increase is unknown. Much more research is desperately needed.

AMMF is dedicated to bringing about improvement for the cholangiocarcinoma patient, working closely throughout the UK with patients, families, carers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, politicians, and policy makers, and collaborating internationally. For more information, visit: http://www.ammf.org.uk/ (registered charity no 1091915).