Interdynamix and Matilda Cloud Signs Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced, End-To-End Cloud Management Capabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interdynamix (IDX), a leading technology services provider and Matilda Cloud, the only end-to-end cloud lifecycle management platform automation software have announced a partnership. This important collaboration pairs two best-in-class leading cloud experts to help enterprises move from discovery and assessment of their current environment, through complete migration with a seamless transition to full management of the on-premise and multi-cloud environment with technology support utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
This alignment will pair IDX’s consulting and professional services for infrastructure modernization with Matilda’s product suite and help companies reliant on older, manual tools to rapidly accelerate their cloud adoption and transformation. For any enterprise with a goal to transform their current environment to a cloud-native, multi-cloud company, this alliance will provide a powerful value proposition for businesses of all sizes to utilize as they transform into an agile cloud organization.
“Migration of applications is so critical, and most app tools fall short in their ability to deal with complex, multi-cloud environments. Matilda’s platform can reduce migration time and cost by up to 10X while reducing stress, anxiety, and vulnerability of migration by reducing the team’s learning curve with the process. We are excited to team our industry-leading services with their platform”, said Vanessa Little, CTO at IDX.
Suresh Cheruku Matilda CEO stated, “We are so excited that IDX chose Matilda to partner within this critical area. IDX is a world-class company that delivers excellence for its clients. We share their vision and commitment.
Matilda Cloud platform is truly unique for its tight integration which allows the AI/ML component to provide recommendations and guidance to the user beyond other platforms in the market.”
Managing a full environment post cloud migration, whether to a single cloud or a hybrid environment, requires rethinking operations and tools. You must have a focus on continuous optimization of your infrastructure footprint, assessing resource consumption, aligning it to business demand, and preventing overspending on suboptimal consumption to ensure optimization and demand-aligned cost predictability. The combination of IDX expertise and the Matilda platform can help organizations in every stage of their cloud operations.
About Interdynamix: Started in 1995, Interdynamix is now a thriving company of around 50 leaders, engineers, sales representatives, and business support professionals, IDX is known in the IT industry as a world leader in its niche market. Serving any organization that relies on IT, including government, charity, and private sectors, IDX looks after technology, so customers can focus on their business. The company did five years ago, it no longer does today, and what it does today, it will no longer do five years from now. In the past, customers were more prone to purchase end-to-end solutions from a single manufacturer. Now, customers are buying best of breed, and want their solutions pieced together with their existing infrastructure.
About Matilda Cloud: Matilda Cloud is a privately held company that provides an industry-leading product suite to help organizations drive their Cloud transformation journey. Matilda Cloud Platform was recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing" in October 2019 and "a premier platform to transform and manage complex hybrid IT Infrastructure" in October 2020. Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated platform with complete offerings to enable highly automated rapid migration to public, private, hybrid, or container-based Cloud technologies while managing current Cloud environments. Modules of the platform include fully automated Discovery, DevSecOps, Migrate, AIOps, and Optimize, all using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
Mahesh Cheruku
