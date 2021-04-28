PSA: Elder Exploitation

“This is Commissioner Downing. In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, our agency is sponsoring a legislative study bill to better understand the extent of elder exploitation in our state and what can be done through education and statute to curb this growing issue.

What we already know is that elder exploitation is a significant problem affecting the lives of our seniors. If you or someone you know may be the victim of elder exploitation, please contact us at CSIMT.gov.

The best way for our team to investigate and prosecute bad actors is to hear directly from Montanans who have been impacted by fraud and exploitation. Again, CSIMT.gov. Help us fight bad actors in our state.”