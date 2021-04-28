Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,688 in the last 365 days.

PSA: Elder Exploitation

“This is Commissioner Downing. In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, our agency is sponsoring a legislative study bill to better understand the extent of elder exploitation in our state and what can be done through education and statute to curb this growing issue.

 

What we already know is that elder exploitation is a significant problem affecting the lives of our seniors. If you or someone you know may be the victim of elder exploitation, please contact us at CSIMT.gov. 

 

The best way for our team to investigate and prosecute bad actors is to hear directly from Montanans who have been impacted by fraud and exploitation. Again, CSIMT.gov. Help us fight bad actors in our state.”

You just read:

PSA: Elder Exploitation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.