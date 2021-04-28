Renaissance Renovations Partners with Thirst Project
Local Pressure Washing Service Joins Fight Against Global Water CrisisADVANCE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance Renovations, pressure and soft washing specialists in the Piedmont Triad area, has partnered with Thirst Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water.
As a professional pressure washing business, Renaissance Renovations is aware of the amount of water used to provide their wide range of services. Wanting to take action to counter their day use of water, they found the Thirst Project. Since 2008, the Los Angeles-based organization has educated students and others about the global water crisis and has challenged them to start their own fundraising campaign. Every dollar of all public donations go directly toward supplying clean water to people in need all over the world.
“I was inspired by my mother to live a life that creates a positive change in the world,” said John Orsillo, owner of Renaissance Renovations. “One day it dawned on me that running a professional pressure washing business consumes a lot of water, every day, to provide a service that most people on this earth would consider a luxury.” That’s when Orsillo learned about the Thirst Project, the world’s leading youth water activism organization. “I believe that the youth are THE most powerful agents for change. When I heard that the Thirst Project guarantees that 100% of all public donations go directly towards clean water projects, I knew I wanted to partner with them.”
Renaissance Renovations has launched their own Thirst Project donation campaign with a set goal: $12,000 to fund a well to supply water to an entire community. Customers can also make a donation simply by hiring Renaissance for a pressure or soft wash job because 1% of their revenue will be directly donated to Thirst Project. Every time Renaissance Renovations pressure washes anything,” added Orsillo, “someone gets clean water to drink.” A house wash will supply clean water to 3 people for an entire year and a roof cleaning gives 7 people access to clean water for an entire year.
To learn more about the Thirst Project, visit ThirstProject.org. To contribute to the Renaissance Renovation campaign, give them a call at (336) 813-2670 or visit pressure-washing-nc.com to schedule service. You can also make a donation online at my.thirstproject.org/campaign/renaissance-renovations-x-thirst-project/c326273.
Renaissance Renovations provides professional pressure washing and soft washing services for residential and commercial customers in the areas of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, North Carolina. With over 100 5-star reviews, they offer free instant quotes as well as first-time and multi-project discounts. Renaissance Renovations is locally-owned, family-operated, HomeAdvisor screened and approved, and fully insured.
For more information, call (336) 813-2670 or email Renaissance.Renovations.nc@gmail.com.
John Orsillo
Renaissance Renovations
(336) 813-2670
Renaissance.Renovations.nc@gmail.com