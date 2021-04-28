Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Explains Why Collecting Trading Cards is Fun and Profitable As Well
Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Explains Why Collecting Trading Cards is Fun and Profitable As Well
Financial markets have been hot in recent months as stock markets have surged to record highs. Cryptocurrencies and other investment markets have also surged. While perhaps not as familiar as stocks, trading cards have also turned into hot investment opportunities with some cards snagging millions of dollars. Now, Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards is going to explain why trading cards offer not only profit potential, but a lot of fun as well.
“I started collecting trading cards simply because it’s fun,” Eric Bitz says. “People like collecting stuff, whether it’s antiques, stamps, or yes, trading cards. It’s a fun hobby and offers a way to build up expert knowledge.”
Many people get hooked into trading cards young. Kids can collect cards and trade them on the playground. While some individual cards may snag millions of dollars, packs of cards often cost only a few bucks. This allows even kids to get in on collecting. And who knows, the cards kids collect today may be worth a lot of money in the future.
Collecting rare things simply seems to be part of human nature. We humans like to build collections so we can show them off. Building a collection of cards or stamps also gives you something to strive for.
Ancient peoples collected seashells, gold, and other things. Nowadays, people collect trading cards. It’s a tale as old as time.
“It’s hard to explain the intrinsic value of collecting valuables,” Eric Bitz notes. “But we can’t deny that people do indeed enjoy collecting. And if you’re going to collect something, trading cards are among the best things you can collect because the market is large and demand is high.”
Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Talks About What Makes Cards Valuable
When it comes to collecting things, rarity is the key. If something is rare, it may turn out to be extremely valuable. This is as true for trading cards as it is for gold, antiques, and the like. The most expensive trading cards are often the rarest cards.
“Definitely, rare cards can snag the most money,” Eric Bitz says. “It’s simple economics, if supply is limited and demand is high, prices will be high too.”
Demand is important too. When it comes to sports cards, famous athletes often generate the most demand. Indeed, the most expensive card ever sold was a Mickey Mantle card that snagged more than $5 million.
“People love following popular athletes. Babe Ruth, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, just about everyone knows their names,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards says. “If you can combine a popular figure like Mickey Mantle with a rare card, you’ve got a potential winner on your hands, as far as trading card investments are concerned.”
