Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Celebrates New Dept. of Economic Development Field Office in North Omaha

Gov. Ricketts (holding scissors), Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (to the left of the Governor), State leaders,

and community partners cut ribbon on the new economic development office in North Omaha.

Video from the ceremony is available by clicking here.

OMAHA – Yesterday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts presided over the ribbon-cutting of the State’s new economic development field office in North Omaha. The office—a satellite of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED)—is co-located with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at 5319 N. 30th Street. Its purpose is to promote economic opportunity, create high-wage jobs, and pursue the overall growth of North Omaha and the surrounding communities.

“North Omaha has a rich heritage and great potential for growth,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I appreciate the partnership between State agencies and local leaders to support the opening of the North Omaha field office. I am excited to see the ways it will facilitate investment and job creation in the community.”

The Governor was joined by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who highlighted how DED’s office will help bring new opportunities to the area.

“Every time we cut a ribbon, we create opportunities for people and businesses to be successful and we make progress toward our goals to increase employment, attract new business and talent to our city, and expand affordable housing options,” said Mayor Stothert. “Governor Ricketts' commitment to the economic development of northeast Omaha supports the great change, progress, and partnerships underway.”

DED Director Anthony L. Goins discussed the mission of the new office while speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony. He talked about how it would give businesses, organizations, and area residents better access to State economic development resources and programs, while enabling the State to hone in on new initiatives and partnerships to help accelerate growth.

“We pride ourselves in being a state where every citizen has a level playing field and an equal chance to succeed. That’s who we are,” said DED Director Goins. “As we continue to grow, we have to ensure we maintain the mindset where economic inclusion, the chance for every citizen to ‘just do business’ and participate in our incredible economy, is a priority. At the end of the day, Nebraskans are on the same team, and we all wear the same jersey.”

DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith and Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Director Jason Jackson gave remarks at today’s celebration regarding their agencies’ work to support growth in North Omaha.

“This North Omaha office is another key component of the State’s overall efforts at expanding opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses,” said DAS Director Jackson. “The Department of Administrative Services has been proud to assist in these efforts with the recent implementation of the State’s Procurement Concierge Program as well as enabling the co-location of DED and DHHS in North Omaha. These initiatives will increase our impact in creating growth and opportunity.”

Additionally, President and CEO of North End Teleservices Carmen Tapio and President of the North Omaha Business Improvement District LaVonya Goodwin spoke about the importance of the new office and the ways it can benefit North Omaha.

“I believe that economic development is not only about revitalizing the physical makeup of a community or just about creating jobs,” said Tapio. “Economic development is also about returning hope to communities and laying the foundation for what is possible. The broad benefits of economic development and jobs can improve a person’s life circumstances, bring about connectedness, and literally help extend a person’s life. We are thankful for this commitment from the State of Nebraska and are hopeful for the many potential outcomes the North Omaha DED office can bring.”

Trevon Brooks, Business Development Manager for the North Omaha office, said the first steps for the satellite office will involve reaching out to area businesses and stakeholders to form relationships and disseminate information.

“There are so many exciting opportunities happening throughout North Omaha and the surrounding region, and we look forward to being in closer proximity so we can contribute and work directly alongside the community to achieve goals,” Brooks said.

For more information on services offered by DED’s North Omaha office, contact Trevon Brooks at trevon.brooks@nebraska.gov. To learn more about how the Department of Economic Development is helping to grow Nebraska, go to opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Video from the ribbon-cutting celebration is available by clicking here.

###