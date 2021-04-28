EarnX Community concept and vision

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, Germany, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnX is unique utility token developed to support non-fungible token (NFT) and unique art industries. It is a community-based token which seeks to empower individuals with talents and provide every token holder the right to contribute in developing the platform.



Developers have renounced the ownership of the token on the release day. The first public sale was done via DxSale and ninety five percent of the collected Binance coin (BNB), were locked for four years. Additionally, team holds five percent of the supply and the rest is spread among the community holders.

EarnX is a deflationary frictionless token, in other words: any transaction of the token will result in paying a ten percent fees, from which five percent gets locked in liquidity pool and five percent gets proportionally redistributed among holders, where the highest holder wallet accumulates and burn the supply. The consequence is that token quantity and value increase constantly, over time, for any holder.

EarnX is a product formed on the principle of being rare, stable, deflationary and having utility.

Utility

EarnX seek to merge traditional art like rugs with modern NFT technology. In simple terms: the community looks to digitize authentic and unique pieces of art using NFT contracts, which then gets sold and delivered to the customer. Every proposal of a unique product gets community voted to either proceed with adoption or not.

Owners of the Unique product receive support from the community and developers, for instance using EarnX’s launching pad, utilizing experts from EarnX community, and receiving attention and any feedback that may help them to develop further.

Every EarnX Holder with a certain amount of tokens are eligible to vote. Customers that are buying the art and its NFT, should pay for the art from a wallet which, holds certain amount of EarnX tokens.

More voting and engagement of the community leads to more utilization of the token: Holders gains from the “tokenomics” and artists deliver a better art to the world in physical and digital form.

EarnX provides the majority of features by merging NFT and decentralized finance, that will help increase the sale of unique products and services in an efficient and timely manners.

Scarcity & stability

Supply of EarnX is limited and constantly burning, resulting in scarcity and stability. The token is safe from any fear of “rug pulling”, as the token’s ownership is renounced and the liquidity is secured with DxSale.

EarnX tokens are hosted on Binance smart chain platform, which uses smart contracts. The platform was selected over others due to its scalability, transparency and efficiency in providing low gas fees for any transaction.

Our Team is constantly seeking to list EarnX in various Exchanges, to facilitate the expansion of the community and allow more people to join, simply by buying and joining EarnX’s social media like Telegram and Twitter.

