TGTE Celebrates US Recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1915-16
NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) congratulates the Biden Administration for recognizing the Armenian Genocide which took place from Spring 1915 to Autumn 1916. Approximately 1.5 million Armenians were physically annihilated through massacres, starvation, ill treatment and displacement. We, the Eelam Tamils stand in solidarity with the Armenians in their search for justice.
The recognition of the Armenian genocide by the U.S. government is long overdue. The recognition is thanks to the resilient activism of the Armenian diaspora in the United States. We applaud the Biden Administration’s moral courage to put human rights at the center of their foreign policy even when there are adverse geopolitical consequences.
The Ottoman Empire’s “rationale” that Armenians might side with Russia during the First World War does not vitiate the specific intent to wipe out the Armenians. The Ottoman Turk’s “justification” that their barbaric massacre was a “necessary measure” against Armenian separatism does not mitigate the cruelty and the barbarism of the crime of genocide.
The primary purpose of the recognition of genocide is not to simply pass blame on evil actions, but to serve as a proactive measure. As President Biden noted, the remembering of the lives of the victims of genocide is to recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from occurring ever again. The President emphasized that, “We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated”. Article 1 of the Genocide Convention mandates that State Parties have a duty to prevent genocide in time of peace or in time of war. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Bosnian genocide case affirmed this legal obligation.
Let’s try together to create a genocide-free world.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
