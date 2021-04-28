BOARD MEMBER AND ENTREPRENEUR, SUSAN HARNETT, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Susan Harnett, Certificate in Risk Governance Holder

Demonstrated innovator and entrepreneur Susan Harnett is the latest of a global group of board members to earn the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance.

From the very beginning, the focus of the program is on optimizing risk, realizing fully that risks can be opportunities.” — Susan Harnett, Board Member

COLUMBUS, USA, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Susan Harnett of Denver, CO, USA.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“Sue is a board member of great accomplishment, but she is also a demonstrated innovator and entrepreneur,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “Our focus on the governance of risk-taking by boards imbues directors with this sense of risk as both positive and necessary for value creation, and we’re glad to have people like Sue in our elite group of graduates,” he continued.“From the very beginning, the focus of the program is on optimizing risk, realizing fully that risks can be opportunities,” said Ms. Harnett.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

