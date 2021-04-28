Introducing the NEW Nascent Health Sciences

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Nascent Health Sciences, creator of the SoPure™ and PureQQ® brands, is unveiling a new corporate identity and a new strategic vision for the company.



“In introducing a new Nascent, we’re looking to reflect the evolution of our business and to improve the accessibility and serviceability of our products for tomorrow’s needs,” says Managing Director Michael Chen.

“Nascent is progressing to become a full-service solutions provider – offering not only a portfolio of innovative ingredients, but also formulation and consultation services for quick and cost-effective ways to market. In partnering with our manufacturing customers to achieve sugar reduction objectives with clean labels, our added-value advisory services have really helped to differentiate our business from traditional ingredient trading companies. We’d like the new Nascent brand to reflect the full scope of solutions we have to offer.”

The effort includes a new logo and a new website. The new logo juxtaposes two shapes with primary colors: a green and blue colored leaf, and a red and yellow colored molecule. “We felt like our brand’s visual identity needed to reflect the intersection of technology and nature. As a company, we pride ourselves on studying the alchemy of nature to inspire organic, sustainable, and safe development of health-promoting ingredients,” Chen adds.

Nascent’s two flagship brands have become global category leaders in the commercial food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets. SoPure™ is a trademarked family of stevia products including high-purity single glycoside leaf extracts and a curated collection of mixed glycosides. PureQQ® Pyrroloquinoline Quinone, the only FDA-Affirmed GRAS PQQ, is a high-performance micronutrient used in dietary supplements, foods, beverages, and other nutrition products.

“As a part of the new strategic direction, we are launching two key portfolios of ingredient solutions. Due to the success of SoPure™ and PureQQ®, sugar reduction and cellular health will be our core portfolio identities. These new platforms allow us to reach a broader market opportunity,” states Chen.

In addition to SoPure™ Stevia, Nascent’s sweeteners portfolio focuses on sugar reduction offerings that include monk fruit extract, bulk sugar substitutes including allulose, erythritol, sorbitol, xylitol, isomalto oligosaccharide, fructo oligosaccharide and xylo oligosaccharide, proprietary sweetener blends, dietary fibers including resistant dextrin, inulin, polydextrose and hydroxypropyl methlycellulose, and proprietary natural flavors.

In addition to PureQQ®, Nascent’s health supplements portfolio focuses on ingredients to improve mitrochondrial health and cellular nutrition including inositol, CoQ10, NMN, resveratrol, astaxanthin (or zeaxanthin), ALA, carnitine, choline, and natural caffeine, as well as supplemental vitamins biotin, B12, and ascorbic acid.

For more information:

Visit https://www.nascent-health.com

About Nascent Health Sciences:

Nascent Health Sciences, LLC is a provider of high quality, science-based ingredient solutions for the food & beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Creators of innovative ingredient brands including SoPure™ Stevia and PureQQ® Pyrroloquinoline Quinone, the Nascent team combines more than 125 years of experience partnering with product manufacturers to promote health & wellness while helping people live better lives.

media@nascent-health.com