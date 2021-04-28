Altair International Corp. Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (“Altair” or the “Company”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to provide the following updates on various events and initiatives.



Tier Change

After a lengthy review process, which began shortly before the New Year, Altair has been ‘upgraded’ to the OTCQB tier on OTCMarkets.com. We believe that this tier change will bring increased visibility to the company, in addition to potentially opening new doors to outside investment. Interested parties are encouraged to view the Company’s corporate profile at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATAO/profile.

EV Lithium Solutions, Inc. (“EVLS”)

Development and testing continue on our recently acquired battery technology, and said development has made significant advances in the past month. Our current focus has been on perfecting and fine-tuning the prototypes of fully-scaled EV size batteries, as we believe that market in particular will be the most lucrative for the company. EVLS is developing, in tandem, one battery type which will allow for significantly more range per charge than the batteries being used in EVs on the road today, and one which will pack more immediate power for increased speed, torque and so forth. Eventually, we plan to adapt the technology to a broad range of lithium battery platforms and applications.

As development continues, our team will begin the patent application process as soon as possible, which we expect to be a matter of weeks. Once granted patent-pending status, we will be able to release more specific details about the technology.

New Ventures

Altair is, and for the past many months, has been developing a resource project located in the continental United States, using a team of highly respected experts in their respective fields to work the preliminary geotechnical and logistical aspects. The sum of our research to date suggests that we have identified a truly sizable reserve which would compete with, and, if our reserve estimates are proven accurate, far eclipse the largest being developed by the respective multinationals. Currently, we are beginning the careful process of optioning and leasing large tracts of acreage in our target zone, and will provide further detail on all aspects of this project at the earliest time when doing so would not jeopardize the prospects of our attaining the full land position which we are targeting.

About Altair International Corp.

Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Altair International Corp., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com