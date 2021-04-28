Armor Cloud Security Powers ACA Compliance and Data Protection for 4myBenefits

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor, a global cloud security and compliance company, is providing expertise to help 4myBenefits, a leading vendor of benefits communication services for brokers and their clients, meet strict ACA security and compliance standards. 4myBenefits’ SaaS-based offerings utilize Armor’s secure infrastructure to adhere to federal regulations in support of its well-known client base.

“Securing patient information while meeting rigid government requirements is complex and burdensome for any organization,” said Ryan Smith, VP of product management, Armor. “Armor’s partnership with 4myBenefits provides peace of mind that sensitive healthcare information will remain secure within stringent compliance mandates. Together, our team maintains an essential platform while they pursue growth in a highly competitive industry.”

4myBenefits relies upon Armor Anywhere for improved visibility and control to comply with ACA and HIPAA regulations. Armor also delivers flexibility, detailed metrics, and dynamic customer service to enable thorough audits and evaluate system integrity. This empowers 4myBenefits to exceed client expectations while freeing bandwidth to drive innovation.

“Armor provides a tremendous value with both their expertise and secure infrastructure,” said Jeff Wickham, director of product development, 4myBenefits. “They consistently improve our operation as the foundation of security and compliance efforts. We consider Armor as our ‘team-as-a-service,’ so we can focus on growing our business and developing new applications.”

According to a recent study commissioned from Forrester, Armor Anywhere simplifies security and compliance with a confirmed ROI of 774%. Learn more about 4myBenefits, Secured by Armor, in this detailed case study.

About 4myBenefits

4myBenefits, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a leading vendor of benefits communication services for brokers and their clients. Founded in 1999, 4myBenefits has been the forerunner in developing a service-oriented business model that delivers affordable, high-tech HR communication systems for small and large employers. 4myBenefits is distributed by a national broker network of over 200 agencies, helping them enhance their agency websites and deliver innovative solutions to their clients.

About Armor

Armor is a global cloud security company. We make cloud security and compliance simple, achievable, and manageable across any environment. Our consolidated security platform safeguards your endpoints, network, server, and cloud against malicious threats seeking to infiltrate and disrupt your business. We also help organizations streamline compliance. In the event of an attack, our cybersecurity experts are available 24/7/365 to help you respond quickly and effectively. Armor is trusted by more than 1,500 customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

