Aunalytics Announces Alliance Partner Program to Accelerate Adoption of its Cloud Native Data Analytics Platform to Capitalize on Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, today announced its new Aunalytics Alliance™ Partner Program to accelerate adoption of its cloud native data analytics solutions and services. The program was developed to give ISV’s, and technology partners the dedicated resources and support to ensure success and drive new recurring revenue opportunities and long-term value for clients.



Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information for digital transformation.

The global Business Intelligence market size is expected to grow from USD 23.1 billion in 2020 to USD 33.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period according to leading analysts. Various factors such as the growing focus on digital transformation, rising investments in analytics, rising demand for dashboards for data visualization, increase in adoption of cloud, and increase in data generation are expected to drive the growth of the business intelligence market.

The Aunalytics Alliance Partner Program is a key component of its go-to-market strategy that has been designed to capture this massive market opportunity. The program provides dedicated technical training and support, attractive margins for ISV partners, and marketing and promotions supported by dedicated marketing for partner success, including co-branded and promoted campaigns.

Aunalytics has certifications with the following technology partners including: Cisco, Citrix Software, Microsoft, Oracle, Sophos, Veeam Software and VMware among a robust list of partners offering best in class technology tools. Through its side-by-side model, Aunalytics works with its clients to bring the best tools, technology and services to create solutions custom tailored to meet client needs, including technologies of its partners.

“Aunalytics does not merely sell you a tool and leave you to figure out how to implement and use it,” said Terry Gour, COO Aunalytics. “We work side-by-side with our clients to achieve business outcomes and ROI with the right combination of technology, data analytics and services. We are pleased to announce our inaugural Alliance Partner Program to expand our footprint into new geographies and markets and to ensure our partners are well positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning market opportunity for competitive differentiation and competitive advantage.”

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .