GetFeedback from SurveyMonkey Adds New Listening, Analysis, and Automation Features to Simplify Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced new product features within its multichannel customer experience (CX) platform, GetFeedback . The powerful new innovations enable customers to collect feedback in even more places like ATMs and high-security websites, and share that feedback with their teams in workplace apps like Slack. With GetFeedback, an organization at any level of CX maturity can easily leverage AI-powered analytics to quickly uncover impactful insights and utilize these insights to create better customer experiences. Customers like Carrefour, Honeywell, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Onlia already use GetFeedback to excel at customer experience in a world of rapid change.



“As a new player in the digital insurance market, it’s important for us to have a 360° view of our customers,” said Anouk van de Larr, customer experience manager at digital insurance provider Onlia. “With GetFeedback’s Insights we are able to learn about the customer’s experience, their needs, and what they truly love about our brand. This helps us get better and improve every single day. We can filter the data based on unique identifiers, which make it super easy to drill down into individual responses. Setting up the dashboards only takes a few minutes and they can be easily shared via URL or even email notifications. That way everyone at Onlia stays informed.”

The latest releases extend the reach of GetFeedback to secure environments like ATMs, new environments like car consoles, high-security websites, and more to deliver a consistent feedback collection experience across the customer journey. With the easy-to-use API that scales and provides a consistent end-user experience, Embedded Listener connects CX leaders to customers in more places.

These new features make it easier than ever to identify signals in the noise on a global scale, including:

Powered by SurveyMonkey’s highly-accurate machine learning models, Text Insights help users uncover meaningful insights in large volumes of open text feedback through sentiment analysis and identifying key phrases. The feature understands positive, negative, and neutral sentiment and can visualize the sentiments. Text Insights also consists of a fast, visual way to identify common phrases in open text feedback. This feature makes it easy for users to quickly identify areas to prioritize while eliminating the manual effort required to sift through individual responses.

Sentiment analysis will offer support in ten languages: French, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, and Finnish, as well as English.

Visualization features that aggregate trends in open-text responses while still allowing users to drill into individual responses to gain a fuller understanding into the “why” behind customer experience trends.



“CX professionals need to move as quickly as their customers’ opinions change, and static reports don’t cut it,” said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of GetFeedback at SurveyMonkey. “While other CX solutions are cumbersome and rigid, GetFeedback makes CX work more agile than ever and more connected to how and where you work. This allows entire organizations to contribute to delivering superior customer experiences without expensive overhead, difficult training, or slow setup.”

GetFeedback has always captured multichannel feedback across web, mobile, social, and in-store environments. One of the most powerful features of this latest release is Automations that enable customers to automatically trigger actions and push all that feedback into critical workplace platforms, like Slack, so teams can take action—such as prioritizing low NPS® scores for follow up, creating support tickets, and pushing data into BI tools for analysis—without disrupting their workflow.

"Staying informed about relevant customer feedback and enabling timely response is crucial to the success of any CX program,” said Brad Armstrong, VP, Business Development and Corporate Development at Slack. "With GetFeedback's new integration for Slack, organizations will be able to route relevant customer feedback to the right people to streamline follow-up and drive better customer experience into every part of the organization."

Other new GetFeedback features include webhooks to simplify the process of integrating feedback data across apps in a company’s tech stack, and an NPS sequencer to manage and launch large volumes of recurring surveys with minimal effort.

All features will be available for GetFeedback customers by the end of June 2021. Learn more by visiting GetFeedback.com .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

