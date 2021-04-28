Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD Sign Global Distribution Agreement

Collaboration Brings True5G™ Solution to Worldwide 5G mmWave Market

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc ., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced they have entered into a global distribution agreement.



Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will represent Mobix Labs’ high-performance, ultra-compact, highly integrated CMOS-based solutions, including the company’s beamformers, antenna solutions and analog/RF semiconductors.

“Richardson RFPD has a long history of supporting leading RF technologies in the global wireless infrastructure and IoT markets,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “With Richardson RFPD, we’re able to deliver our True5G wireless solution to customers around the globe, enabling them to easily unlock the full capabilities of the 5G mmWave spectrum, accelerating their time to market.”

Mobix Labs’ fully scalable True5G™ solution provides unprecedented levels of integration and performance across a wide variety of customer platforms, including small cells and base stations, industrial IoT and medical devices, and consumer products and handsets. The company’s CMOS-based technology includes a portfolio of single SKU devices that offer significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size, and time to market.

“We are impressed with Mobix Labs’ CMOS-based solutions,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., president of Richardson RFPD. “Their proprietary design and small form-factor addresses the complexities surrounding the higher frequencies that true 5G demands, enabling rapid deployment of mmWave 5G networks.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com .

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com. Follow Richardson RFPD on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Richardson_RFPD. To subscribe to Richardson RFPD’s New Products e-newsletter, visit www.richardsonrfpd.com/subscribe.

