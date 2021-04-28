Parcel Pending by Quadient Unveils Enhanced Features for its Outdoor Locker Solutions

Featuring superior durability, improved weather and UV-resistance and integrated temperature controls, Parcel Pending’s outdoor lockers keep packages protected from extreme weather

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada, today unveiled enhanced features for its outdoor locker systems. These new features include superior durability, improved weather and UV-resistance and integrated temperature controls to keep online orders and packages safe and protected year-round, even during extreme weather like snowstorms, heat waves, high winds and heavy rain.



“With their top-of-the-line weatherproofing, industrial grade steel and a special, high-quality powder-coat finish, our outdoor lockers are designed to withstand a variety of weather conditions – from extreme heat to the frigid cold – and provide safe, secure package deliveries year-round,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending by Quadient. “The enhanced durability and integrated air conditioner and heater built right into the locker kiosk keeps our outdoor lockers operational at all times, no matter what the weather brings. People can easily retrieve online orders and other goods at their convenience without having to come in contact with anyone and without having to worry about package theft or damage.”

Consumers are shopping online more than ever before. In fact, ecommerce experienced 10 years of growth in the first three months of 2020 and online sales (as share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25% over the next five years. But that’s not all. Consumers also are demanding contactless pick-up options. In fact, 87% of consumers prefer contact-free check-out options.

“Package management issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a sudden boom in online shopping. Multifamily communities and colleges are having to deal with holiday-like package volumes year-round and retailers are overwhelmed by a surge in Buy Online, Pick Up In-store orders,” continued Torres. “This is where our high-tech, high-performing outdoor locker solutions come into play. They’re designed to maximize space while also providing a safe, secure, and contactless package pick-up option so people can pick-up their online orders and goods 24/7.”

Outdoor Locker Features

Weather and UV-resistant : Designed to withstand exposure from rain, wind, humidity and extreme temperatures from -13°F to 122°F

Long-lasting : Designed to last for over a decade – even in extreme temperatures

: Designed to last for over a decade – even in extreme temperatures Temperature-controlled : Integrated air conditioner and heater throughout the locker controller keeps packages safe and protected year-round

Accepts Returns: For retailers, our outdoor lockers can accept returns of online orders and goods

Smart: Infrared scanner detects packages in each locker

Infrared scanner detects packages in each locker Secure: Built-in, 24/7 security system, photo and signature capture and optional cloud-based video surveillance

Built-in, 24/7 security system, photo and signature capture and optional cloud-based video surveillance Contactless: Access deliveries by scanning a barcode or pushing a button on Parcel Pending’s mobile app to enable package pickup without having to use the locker kiosk touchscreen

Fast: Barcode capture enables rapid package delivery

Strong: Double reinforced, powder-coated 18-gauge steel construction

Customizable: Wraps, colors and tailored designs to fit the aesthetics and feel of any multifamily community, retailer or higher education institution

Versatile: Multiple configurations and locker sizes that fit most packages

Advanced: Flexible API allowing for seamless integration with most any software systems

To learn more, visit parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

To learn more, visit parcelpending.com.

