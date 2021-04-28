Epiq Expands its Technology-Enabled Services to Latin America

Legal Services Leader Now Serving Clients in Brazil

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today that it has expanded its services to Latin America through an Azure, cloud-based data center in São Paulo, Brazil.



With over 7000 people in 18 countries, as well as 17 data centers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and now, Latin America, Epiq has streamlined transformed the business of law for its clients globally for nearly two decades. Today, Epiq supports 90% of the top global law firms and half of Fortune 100 organizations in driving better data- and technology-driven legal and business decisions.

With its ability to isolate data and meet privacy standards in Brazil, and a team of native Portuguese and Spanish speakers, Epiq is set to offer advanced technologies and proven processes with experienced, service-led experts to provide the following solutions throughout Latin America:

Litigation, arbitration, and investigation support

Class action and claims administration services

Cyber, privacy, and data breach response

Competition and antitrust reviews

Information governance

Law department transformation, including legal spend analytics

Legal operations support, including contract management solutions

Epiq Counsel: experienced lawyers offered on a flexible basis to corporate law departments

Global Business Transformation Solutions



“With the growth of international arbitrations, the introduction of Brazil’s new privacy legislation Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados, the rise in class action cases, and the evolving antitrust regimes in the region, the time is right for Epiq to invest in and support our clients across Latin America,” said Carla Swansburg, managing director of Canada and Latin America, Epiq. “We also seek to serve corporate law departments and law firms headquartered in Latin America with our world-class services and technology.”

Said Eric Gonzales, senior vice president, Legal Solutions, “Our expansion into Latin America is an important part of our global strategy. The vast majority of our clients have operations in multiple jurisdictions, and we can now serve them on five continents. We need to be where they are to best meet their needs.”

