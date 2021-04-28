Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Replimune to Host Virtual Investor Event on June 3, 2021

Event to begin at 8:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic® platform, today announced it will host an investor event to present updated data from its Phase 2 skin cancer cohorts combining RP1 with Opdivo® and data from its Phase 1 study of RP2 alone and in combination with Opdivo. The event will include presentations by Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, Robert Coffin, Ph.D., President and Chief Research & Development Officer of Replimune, and Mark Middleton, Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine in the Department of Oncology, consultant Medical Oncologist at the Oxford Cancer and Haematology Centre and Head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Oxford.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The webcast and slides will be accessible live under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.replimune.com or by clicking here. A replay of the event will be available on Replimune’s website.

Opdivo® (nivolumab) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About Replimune

Replimune Group Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of “oncolytic immune-gene therapies” for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. The Company’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
lsteele@vergescientific.com


