Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,568 in the last 365 days.

Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

/EIN News/ --

Houston, TX, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis"), a leading provider of energy transition services including hydrogen and liquefied  natural gas ("LNG") fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information
United States & Canada: 
+1 877-545-0320; passcode 225377

International: 
+1 973-528-0016; passcode 225377

Webcast: Stabilis Solutions 1Q21 Earnings Call

Replay Information
United States & Canada: 
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 40949

International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 40949 

A replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2021 on the Stabilis Investor Center (www.stabilis-solutions.com).

About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.



Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877.889.1972
SLNG@cg.capital

Company Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.