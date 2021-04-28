Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

/EIN News/ --

Houston, TX, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis"), a leading provider of energy transition services including hydrogen and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).



Dial-in Info rmation

United States & Canada:

+1 877-545-0320; passcode 225377

International:

+1 973-528-0016; passcode 225377

Webcast: Stabilis Solutions 1Q21 Earnings Call

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 40949

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 40949

A replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2021 on the Stabilis Investor Center ( www.stabilis-solutions.com ).

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .





Investor Contact: Rich Cockrell CG Capital 877.889.1972 SLNG@cg.capital Company Contact: Andrew Puhala Chief Financial Officer 832-456-6500 ir@stabilis-solutions.com