Amicus Therapeutics Recognized as a Great Place to Work® in Europe

Great Place to Work® Certification in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that it has been recognized by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute as among the best places to work in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany. The company has also been recognized with a Best Workplaces Bavaria designation.

Great Place to Work® is an international research and consulting institute that supports organizations in developing their corporate and workplace culture. This certification indicates that an organization’s workplace culture is validated through anonymous employee feedback, based on the Great Place to Work®’s data-driven methodology, and supports a high-performance culture immensely valued by employees.

“We are honored to have received Great Place to Work® certification for several of our offices across Europe, notably during the unique working circumstances introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated David Clark, Chief People Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing an engaging and meaningful work experience for all Amicus employees, across our global business. We remain committed to introducing adaptive learnings tools and programs to our employees, so we can effectively grow their strengths, reward their achievements, and continue to deliver on our mission for people living with rare diseases.”

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

