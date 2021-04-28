Sonic Foundry Adds Live Panel with Industry Voices to Mediasite Experience 2021

“A Look at the Pervasive Video Generation” features prominent writers, editors discussing video’s new role in the way the world teaches, learns and communicates

MADISON, Wis., April 28, 2021 -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced the addition of a live panel with some of the most prominent voices in the enterprise video space at its upcoming Mediasite Experience 2021 (MSX21) virtual conference May 19 and 20.

MSX is the Mediasite learning event of the year where leaders in the meetings and events industry, healthcare, higher education, and the enterprise collaborate online to learn how to increase the impact and adoption of video in their organizations. The new panel, “A Look at the Pervasive Video Generation” will explore what the future holds – hybrid classrooms, virtual events and keeping up with student and employee technological expectations. Panelists include:

Margot Douaihy: Contributing Writer with Future , and lecturer at Franklin Pierce University

Contributing Writer with , and lecturer at Franklin Pierce University Cindy Davis: Contributing Editor at AV Technology

Contributing Editor at Deviki Gupta: EdTech market analyst and Secondary Research Manager at Weld North Education

EdTech market analyst and Secondary Research Manager at Weld North Education Rob Lipps: Executive Vice President, Sonic Foundry

Within the first day of opening registration for this two-day, two-track public event, Sonic Foundry received record response. The conference is being put on by Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite Events virtual and hybrid event platform and will cover a broad range of topics, including how to navigate the new online event world, embrace the future hybrid classroom and bring companies into the video-first world. Other sessions at MSX include:

30 Ideas in 30 Minutes to Up Your Hybrid Event Game: The possibilities are endless and Mediasite Events’ experts will share how schools, organizations and corporations can think differently about their strategies in 2021 and beyond.

The possibilities are endless and Mediasite Events’ experts will share how schools, organizations and corporations can think differently about their strategies in 2021 and beyond. Giving Students a Front Row Seat … Virtually: Michael Wright of Northeast Ohio Medical University will share how his school led the way with a perfect formula for a flipped hybrid year, as well as some innovative ways to keep students connected and engaged in campus events.

Michael Wright of Northeast Ohio Medical University will share how his school led the way with a perfect formula for a flipped hybrid year, as well as some innovative ways to keep students connected and engaged in campus events. The Future Blended Classroom & Work Environment – Why We Can Never Go Back: Lipps of Sonic Foundry will share new considerations for classrooms and offices to ensure equitable learning experiences for all in this new hybrid world.

“We are excited to welcome Margot, Cindy and Deviki to our special panel at MSX. They are well-respected voices in the industry who are tackling issues that affect all of our customers, and I am excited for them to share their expertise with our audience,” said Joe Mozden Jr. CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “Our conference is open to everyone in the industry, and I invite anyone who wants to take a step back for a few days and look at the bigger streaming video picture at their organizations to join us. We have an excellent lineup of video experts on tap, and MSX will be a first-hand look at our Mediasite Events virtual platform that is being used for meetings and conferences of all sizes to keep shows going despite distance.”

Register for MSX21 at www.mediasiteexperience.com for $99. Use code EMERGEAHEAD25 for 25 percent off.

