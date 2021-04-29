Inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore Event Convenes Leaders across Governments & Businesses to Redefine Future of Technology

Edward Screven, James Murdoch amongst speakers at Asia Tech x Singapore to explore the intersections of tech trust, tech for good, innovation, and creativity.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Informa Tech and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced new details around Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) today.

The invitation-only ATxSummit will gather top government, tech and business leaders to engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across four key pillars – Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative – to shape our shared digital future.

The inaugural summit will spearhead ATxSG events, to be held from 13 to 16 July 2021. This will be a hybrid event in Singapore that will bring together the private and public sectors physically and virtually at the Marina Bay Sands. ATxSG is positioned as a unique opportunity to have open and in-depth conversations across government and businesses on the role technology plays in society, and how it serves as both a bridge and catalyst for greater innovation in the digital economy.

Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority, said, “Singapore is the gateway and a Global-Asia node to the world’s fastest growing digital economies. We are excited to host this pioneering event in Singapore, bringing together business, tech and government leaders to shape our shared digital future. The best innovations arise at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, international business, creative pursuits, and society at large. We look forward to igniting the conversations of thought leaders and change makers at the inaugural ATxSG.”

Delegates can expect to hear from luminary speakers and panellists at the ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only conference, including Mr Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Engineering Fellow, Google Research Int’l; Mr Edward Screven, Chief Corporate Architect, Oracle; Mr James Murdoch, Founder and CEO, Lupa Systems; Ms Sunita Kaur, Senior Vice President, APAC, Twitch; and Mr Uday Shankar, President, Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, former President, Asia Pacific of the Walt Disney Company and the Chairman of Star and Disney India.

Four overarching pillars will guide conversations around the most pertinent issues within today’s digital economy. They consist of:

Tech x Trust: Understand the role of tech in engendering trust, in an increasingly “trust-less” world.

Tech x Good: Diversity, inclusivity and sustainability at an individual, company and country level are necessary if tech is to be used for good.

Tech x Builders: Tech does not build itself. From developers to users, from dreamers to investors. How to build innovative products and solutions that maximise the impact of tech.

Tech x Creative: Tech can be beautiful. Creative design and storytelling elevate technology, and is often the key that defines success for products, services and brands.

"Being deeply rooted in the global technology ecosystem and as part of the world’s largest B2B event organiser, ATxSG will be the newest addition to Informa Tech’s series of global festivals, where we strive to inspire tech communities to design, build and run a better world. We look forward to bringing those international networks and global tech brands such as AT&T, AWS, Google, Huawei, IBM, Nokia, Oracle and Salesforce to facilitate conversations, and share insights and new innovations that will drive Asia’s digital economies forward," said Ms Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director, Informa Tech.

With an expected 3,000 attendees at the Marina Bay Sands, ATxSG will host local and international VIPs across four segments:

ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only summit hosted by IMDA that gathers governments, global enterprises and communities. Delegates will engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across the four key pillars.

ATxEnterprise, a B2B platform for the Telecommunications, Media and Tech industries, comprising long-running exhibition and conferences – BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia and TechXLR8 Asia.

ATxImpact, a collection of events fostering Social Impact and start-ups including Elevating Founders Asia, Innovfest and accelerateHER Asia.

ATxPlus, which features a selection of conferences providing deeper insights into today’s hottest topics in business and technology.

“We are delighted to support IMDA and Informa Tech as they reimagine the future of MICE through the inaugural ATxSG. Singapore is breaking new ground with its steady and safe resumption of larger-scale events, and we will continue to work closely with our MICE industry players to strengthen our position as a trusted Global Asia Node for top business events. We look forward to providing a safe and fruitful experience for all attendees of ATxSG 2021,” said Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

