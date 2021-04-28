Meticulous Research® & AI Forum Announce Strategic Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- London, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research® is pleased to announce a business partnership with AI Forum , a leading independent research and information source for the worldwide artificial intelligence community, to further advance and strengthen their research capabilities in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Combining Meticulous Research® market intelligence services with AI Forum’s broad expertise and domain knowledge, the two organizations will leverage research capabilities to produce the most reliable and accurate market assessments in the field of AI.

“We are very excited to work with the world class experts at AI Forum . The industry outreach of AI Forum is second to none and will provide excellent prospects for the expansion of our knowledge repository in the field of AI ”, said Khushal Bombe, President & CEO of Meticulous Research® .

“AI Forum’s main objective is to bring clarity to the AI marketplace by studying both the demand-side and supply-side trends and promoting actionable insight for buyers and sellers of AI solutions. Meticulous Research® has already produced a number of best in class market reports in AI covering vertical industries such as Healthcare, Manufacturing and Retail as well horizontal topics such as Speech Recognition and Edge Computing. We look forward to working with the Meticulous Research® team to continue and expand our research capabilities.”, said Peyman Mestchian, Chairman of AI Forum .

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The company focused its operations on one agenda - to assist global businesses explore high growth and emerging segments/technologies that provide revenue generation and transformation opportunities for B2B companies, in short, mid and long term. With the time passing by, some of the sharpest minds in the industry joined us and today we are a renowned and trusted for reliable, accurate, and real time market intelligence. Today, on an average we deliver more than 300 projects annually which helps our customers to make informed revenue transformation decisions.



Since incorporation, Meticulous Research® has become one of the leading providers of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The current engagement model is specifically designed to take the customer experience to the next level wherein clients can not only identify growth opportunities, but take advantage of Meticulous Research® capabilities to implement their strategic initiatives as well.

For more information, please visit www.meticulousresearch.com/

About AI Forum:

AI Forum is the leading independent research and information source for the worldwide artificial intelligence community managed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum Ltd. AI Forum covers all significant AI research, market reports, news, opinions, videos, events and jobs covering multiple industries, use cases, and technology.

For more information, please visit https://ai-forum.com/

For more information:

Meticulous Research®

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Email- info@meticulousresearch.com

Telephone- +91 744-7780008

Website: www.meticulousresearch.com

AI Forum

Peyman Mestchian

Email – info@ai-forum.com

Website - https://ai-forum.com/

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/