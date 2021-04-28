Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Industry Grows With Mobility As An Integrated Component

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

As per software industry analysis, mobility is an integrated component of digital solutions and is transforming businesses on a global scale, driving demand for IT services. It is an essential feature for customer experience management and for enhancing interaction amongst strategic partners and suppliers. It also provides greater access to information and services which can be integrated to execute critical business operations. The development and implementation of mobile applications requires IT services. For example, Tieto's competitive asset in mobility and Tieto's enterprise mobility solution framework offers customized solutions to companies operating in healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, energy and manufacturing verticals. This helps drive the business analytics software market and the enterprise software market.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global business analytics & enterprise software market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 37% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global business analytics & enterprise software market.

The major players covered in the business analytics industry are SAP, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software Inc.

The global business analytics & enterprise software market is expected to grow from $260.84 billion in 2020 to $275.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The business software market size is expected to reach $439.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The global business analytics & enterprise software market is segmented by type into ERP software, BI software, CRM software, SCM software, other software, by end-user industry into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, media, others, and by deployment model into on-demand/cloud, on-premise.

The global business analytics & enterprise software market is segmented by type into ERP software, BI software, CRM software, SCM software, other software, by end-user industry into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, media, others, and by deployment model into on-demand/cloud, on-premise.

