Curium to Expand Noblesville Facility’s Workforce

St. Louis, MO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, the world's largest nuclear medicine company, has announced plans to invest in new jobs at its Noblesville location – furthering its commitment and impact in the medical technology and life science innovation industry.

Curium announced the addition of 34 high-paying jobs in the next three years within its existing building in Noblesville at 14395 Bergen Blvd. in the Saxony Corporate Campus.

“We are excited to expand our footprint and capabilities at our Noblesville facility to provide our customers and patients reliable access to our innovative products,” Roy Brown, Curium VP of Government Affairs said. “We appreciate the collaboration and support of the city as we move forward.”

Curium acquired Zevacor Molecular in March 2020. During its Oct. 27, 2020 meeting, the Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved an economic development agreement with Curium, continuing the remaining personal property abatement that was previously granted to Zevacor Molecular. In addition, the state of Indiana has agreed to provide tax credits to Curium under their Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program.

“We are thrilled for Curium and to share in their success story,” Economic Development Director Andrew Murray said. “This collaboration is facilitated through developing a transparent and supportive relationship with the company and its leadership team, as we strive to do with our valued businesses when they join and grow within our community.”

Curium develops, manufactures and supplies world-class radiopharmaceutical products to customers around the globe. Curium has approximately 2000 employees globally, and its products help 14 million patients each year. The products are mostly used in diagnostic imaging, but the company is expanding toward therapeutic products.

“Not only did Curium select Noblesville as their second American site, but they will be increasing their workforce here in our city,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “Curium is a leader in their industry and represent the kind of company that we are focused on attracting and growing. Curium’s dedication to Noblesville demonstrates that we are a business-friendly city that provides residents and companies the opportunity to grow and be successful here.”

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com For more information about this press release, please contact Janet Ryan, media contact for Curium: janet@ryan-pr.com.

